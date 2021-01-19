Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:33 Senato, dopo Polverini il caso Rossi scuote Forza Italia

00:16 Roma disastro, ko in campo e troppe sostituzioni

23:58 Governo, Mattarella attende valutazioni Conte

23:49 Maria Rosaria Rossi: "Sì a Conte non condiviso con Berlusconi"

23:33 Ciampolillo: "Sì a fiducia per Paese, non mi hanno offerto incarichi"

23:32 Conte: "Subito al lavoro, Italia non ha tempo da perdere"

23:20 Vaccini, Arcuri: "Diffida a Pfizer per danni, al vaglio esposto a pm"

23:07 Chi è Ciampolillo, voto in extremis al Senato

22:35 live Governo, fiducia in Senato con 156 voti

22:28 Trump: "Preghiamo per successo di Biden presidente"

22:13 live Governo, fiducia in Senato. Caos su voto Ciampolillo

22:00 Senato, Rossi e Causin sì a fiducia: fuori da Forza Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Emanuele Macaluso Clemente Mastella Conte al Senato Matteo Salvini Matteo Renzi Giuseppe Conte Clemente Mastella Giuseppe Conte Matteo Salvini
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Blue Matter Again Ranked as One of the 25 Best Consulting Firms to Work for in Europe; Ranked #1 in 5 Categories

19 gennaio 2021 | 14.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year running, Blue Matter has earned a ranking as one of the 25 best consulting firms to work for in Europe.  The firm was ranked 11th overall on the Vault Consulting 25 List (Europe) for 2021.  In addition, Blue Matter earned the top spot in five of the survey categories.

Vault is a key resource for job seekers and others, providing "in-depth intelligence on what it's really like to work within an industry, company, or profession" since 1996.  Each year, Vault surveys team members from a wide range of consulting firms, asking them about corporate culture, work/life balance, diversity, compensation, innovation, and a host of other factors.  Firms are ranked based on the survey responses.  Vault's ratings and rankings are very well known and are regularly featured in the news and business media.

A few highlights regarding Blue Matter's European rankings include:

thstststststndrd

More information on Blue Matter's rankings can be found on its Vault profile and on the firm's blog.  Blue Matter's rankings in Europe come about a week after the firm earned high rankings in Vault's survey of North American firms.  In North America, Blue Matter improved is ranking to 19th overall and 5th among boutique firms.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry.  From its offices in North America and Europe, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe.  The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages.  It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology and rare diseases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878977/Blue_Matter_Consulting.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza ranking as One Europa Blue Matter top spot
Vedi anche
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
Mastella: "Calenda burinotto". E lui telefona in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza