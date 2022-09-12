Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:09 Papa: "Basta donne incinte licenziate"

14:53 Elezioni 2022, Pregliasco: "Io ministro Salute? Idea carina"

14:46 Rousand, 'Educazione pilastro della prevenzione delle malattie'

14:40 Boeri, 'Aula del futuro è primo prototipo per nuovo modello'

14:39 Roma, disabile rom precipita da finestra: è in coma. La famiglia: "Colpa agenti"

14:12 Covid, Bassetti: "Antibiotici non vanno usati"

14:09 L'ex Ct del volley e oggi candidato Mauro Berruto promuove Letta, 'lo speech motivazionale funziona'

14:08 Salute e benessere, allenarsi dopo le vacanze: 4 consigli utili

14:08 Ucraina, Putin: "Guerra lampo economica Occidente non ha funzionato"

13:52 Smart working, lo studio: con lavoro da casa meno CO2 nell'ambiente

13:34 Volley Italia, Mattarella: "Una serata indimenticabile"

13:16 Bollette luce e gas, "rischio rialzi nel 2023: ecco come risparmiare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Blue Matter Opens Office in Boston

12 settembre 2022 | 15.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that it has opened an office in Boston, MA. The new office officially opened on September 8, and will enhance the firm's ability to serve clients in Boston and the surrounding area. It will be the firm's seventh, joining offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Berlin, Zurich, and Mumbai.

Managing Partner, Ashwin Dandekar, said that the new office was a logical next step in Blue Matter's growth path. "Over time, we have built a significant base of clients in the Boston area. Our business there continues to grow rapidly, and we strongly believe that we can best serve our clients with teams that are located close by." 

Dandekar added that Blue Matter has been adding remote team members in Boston for a while, but the time is right for an office. He said, "Our remote team members in Boston have been doing a great job.  But the team there has grown to a certain size, and the new office is a great thing for them. There's tremendous value in a shared space for collaborating on projects, meeting with clients, setting up our tools and resources, and fostering a team spirit. We maintain a flexible working environment, and the office is a key part of that."

According to Dandekar, the team in Boston will continue to expand for the foreseeable future. "The Boston area is a key hub for biotech innovation. We plan to continue building the team and expanding our presence in the region for a long time to come."

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry.  From its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe.  The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages.  It has broad therapeutic experience with concentrations in oncology, CNS, and rare diseases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878977/Blue_Matter_Consulting.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Blue Matter Opens office office joining offices Boston
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo, vacanze a settembre per 12 milioni di italiani
News to go
Re Carlo III, primo discorso in Parlamento: "Fedele alla Costituzione"
News to go
Mascherina mezzi pubblici, controlli in tutta Italia: oltre 200 multe
News to go
Morte Elisabetta, a Edimburgo il primo omaggio dei cittadini
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
F1, Gp Monza finisce con la safety car: vince Verstappen
News to go
Scuola, ritorno in classe per 7 milioni
News to go
Morte Elisabetta, William e Harry di nuovo insieme
News to go
Papa di nuovo in viaggio, domani in Kazakistan
11 settembre, Biden "Quel giorno cambiò la storia"
News to go
Elisabetta, il corteo funebre è arrivato a Edimburgo
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Forze russe ancora in ritirata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza