Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 21:14
Blueback Global Awarded as One of the Financial Times' "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021"

22 aprile 2021 | 17.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueback Global has been recognized as part of the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies comprises the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 companies are featured on the list, which was announced online on April 13, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the FT website. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were awarded in the list, and Blueback Global is ecstatic to be recognized as one of FT's inaugural list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021.

"We are honored to receive this important acknowledgment of our hard work and resilience - and are thankful to our team, clients and partners around the world for their success and tenacity. You put us proudly in great company! This recognition highlights the significance of international business and flexible employment during these evolving times. We look forward to carrying this momentum into 2021 and beyond," said founder Arden Ng.

Blueback Global, based in California, US, has extensive global presence with offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Mexico. We have established capability to provide outsource employment services in every continent with few exceptions due to political unrest or economic sanctions.

Find us online and on Linkedin.

Contact: 1 (408) 442-1111connect@bluebackglobal.com 

