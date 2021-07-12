Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:55
Blues Wireless Announces $22 Million Series A Funding to Meet Demand for Cellular Wireless Solutions

12 luglio 2021 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Led by Sequoia and Lachy Groom, funding will be used to accelerate global customer adoption

BOSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues Wireless, a leading provider of embedded cellular solutions, today announced $22 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital and Lachy Groom, along with XYZ Venture Capital and returning investor Bill Gates. The new funding will be used to expand its global marketing, sales, and operations, and will support further investment in R&D for hardware and associated services to integrate data into cloud applications.

Blues Wireless announced the general availability of its flagship product, Notecard, in late 2020. Notecard is the easiest and most cost-effective way to add LTE and 5G cellular connectivity to most any product or service.

"We offer a simple, affordable solution to a complex and costly problem: helping companies connect their products to the cloud, securely and with minimal effort," said Ray Ozzie, founder and CEO of Blues Wireless. "Since bringing Notecard to market, we've had great feedback and strong demand. This funding, combined with our world-class team and investors, will help to accelerate our progress toward connecting billions of customers' remote assets to the cloud."

Whether for asset tracking, remote control, or performance analytics, almost every company now needs to connect their product or service to the cloud to deliver a better customer experience, unlock revenue opportunities, or run a more efficient business. Building, delivering, and securely operating cellular-connected products, however, is a resource-intensive, costly, and complex task that most organizations are not equipped to do on their own. Blues Wireless is focused on addressing this challenge, providing affordable, quick-to-deploy solutions that take the hassle out of connecting virtually any device or product to the cloud, globally.

"Despite the advent of IoT, most machines and devices are still not connected due to building and shipping complexities. Blues Wireless solves these issues by providing a simple way to build cellular connectivity into any device," said Mike Vernal, partner at Sequoia. "We've been deep believers in Ray's vision for mass-scale IoT since the seed, and we are excited to double down as the company grows."

Blues Wireless previously raised $11 million in funding for its seed round in March 2020.

About Blues WirelessFounded in 2019, Blues Wireless is the creator of Notecard, the fastest and most cost-effective way to add wireless connectivity to any product. Notecard is a highly secure system on a module (SoM) with embedded 10-year global connectivity that allows any developer to send data from remote assets using JSON and just two-lines of code. The data is routed to the cloud applications of customers' choice, again using simple JSON and REST. Blues's customers represent leading and innovative companies spanning agriculture, automotive, construction, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, retail, supply chain, cold chain, transportation, and logistics. Use cases range from simple tracking and remote monitoring to edge analytics and remote control. Blues is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Please connect with us at hello@blues.com or visitblues.io for more information.

in Evidenza