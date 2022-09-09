Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:42 Sondaggi politici, elezioni 2022: FdI stacca il Pd, M5S supera la Lega

12:41 Elisabetta, da Babingtons a Roma va a ruba il tè 'Royal Blend'

12:27 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "Su campo largo scelta cinica del Pd" - Video

12:09 Elisabetta, da Carlo e Diana alla 'Megxit': tutti gli scandali a Corte

11:50 Vaccini Covid aggiornati e booster, prenotazioni al via da lunedì 12 settembre

11:49 Covid oggi Toscana, 753 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 settembre

11:45 Morte Elisabetta, Vittorio Emanuele: "Mirabile esempio di dedizione"

11:42 Elisabetta, Cristina Parodi: "Figura unica, fermezza e modernità irripetibili"

11:36 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio: "1%? Ribalteremo pronostici come il Napoli con il Liverpool"

11:09 Bergamo, si sente male al lavoro e cade svenuta in una vasca: morta 25enne

11:07 Mutui, "su rata stangata da oltre 500 euro l'anno"

11:01 A Milano la Run For Inclusion, prima corsa contro ogni discriminazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BLUETTI EB3A goes live in Europe and the UK

09 settembre 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Impressive power doesn't have to be in big size.

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, one of the leading green energy companies in the world, has announced a new member of its power station lineups - EB3A, boasting ultra-fast charging capability, upgraded LiFePO4 battery pack, sufficient outputs and smart power management. Keep reading to check out why it's this tiny power station that stands out from the crowd.

 

What's So Special About EB3A

BLUETTI's latest Turbo charging technology allows the EB3A to be recharged from 0 to 80% in only 30 minutes by both AC and solar input simultaneously. Power is on call at all times.

BLUETTI EB3A adopts battery cells made up of lithium iron phosphate that provides more than 2.500,00 life cycles, better performance, and less environmental impact.

600W/1200W(Surge) Inverter

The intelligent inverter ensures a super fast recharge and offers less downtime but more do-time.

Pure sine wave AC output and other 9 ports seem enough to take care of your basic needs.

1×AC outputs (600W in total)1×100W USB-C PD port2×15W USB-A ports2×DC55211×12V10A cigarette lighter1×Wireless charging pad

Upgrade the EB3A with a BLUETTI PV120 or PV200 solar panel. Fully recharge the EB3A by using BLUETTI's PV200 solar panel in just two hours, and go for an off-grid living anytime from RV camping to wilderness exploration with no fear of losing power and high cost, especially when prices of natural gas and oil have increased dramatically in recent months.

With BLUETTI App, you have a quicker access to the device and get real-time information on every vital metrics.

BLUETTI Battery Management System (BMS) monitors everything happening in EB3A, protecting it from risks like short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, overload or overheating in day-to-day operations.

EB3A weighs only 10.14lbs/4.6kg. This grab-and-go power station is clearly a compelling option whether working around the house or heading out to the nature.

When You Could Use EB3A

It's handy as a standby emergency power source for home when there are power outages. Although it can't power high drain appliances like ovens or freezers, the EB3A will hold enough juices to keep users' essentials (such as users' phone, light, and fridge) running until the power comes back on.

For those who use CPAP machines at home, EB3A is in no doubt as to be a reliable partner that makes sure user's device will still be working during unexpected power failures. 

When throwing a party in garden, customers can use EB3A to run lights, a projector or any other necessary devices without walking through tangling cables, feeling entirely free and unconcerned.

If you're a real outdoorsy type, bring EB3A with you. No matter you're taking pictures in the wilderness, camping or travelling by RV, EB3A is backing you up all the way whenever there is a need. Powering cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS devices at ease, you name it.

Where To Buy & More Info

BLUETTI offers quality performance at a price that won't break the bank. EB3A is now available with early bird pricing:

EB3A

Starts at 299€ (26% off compared to original price 399€. Limited time till 30th, September).

EB3A + 1*PV200 Solar Panel

Starts at 799€ (11% off compared to original price 899€. Limited time till 30th, September).

EB3A + 1*PV120 Solar Panel

Starts at 669€ (13% off compared to original price 769€. Limited time till 30th, September).

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at:https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/bluetti-eb3a

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890398/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890399/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890400/3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890401/4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890404/5.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1890405/6.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712384/a.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza big size uk goes live in Europe be
Vedi anche
News to go
Il Regno Unito piange Elisabetta II
News to go
Morte Elisabetta, domani l'incoronazione di re Carlo III
News to go
Corea del Nord, Kim sancisce per legge suo status di potenza nucleare
News to go
Morta Elisabetta II, la regina dei record
News to go
Caro energia, 57% italiani in difficoltà a pagare affitto
News to go
Mihajlovic scrive ai tifosi: "Non capisco l’esonero"
News to go
Italia-Albania, Mattarella: "Tirana partner economico fondamentale"
News to go
Bonus carburante, domanda dal 12 settembre
News to go
"Il Covid ha riportato il pianeta indietro di 5 anni"
News to go
Sicilia, frode fiscale nel settore petrolifero: arresti Gdf Catania
News to go
Allerta meteo al Nord, temporali e vento forte
News to go
'Ndrangheta, operazione 'Nuova Linea': in 22 colpiti da misura cautelare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza