Venerdì 13 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:54
comunicato stampa

BLUETTI to Roll Out Loyalty Program

13 maggio 2022 | 11.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to drive customer brand loyalty and engagement with existing clients and attract new ones to its family, BLUETTI recently launched an incentive loyalty program called BLUETTI Plus. This program will be continuously updated to bring more benefits and fun to members.

After joining the program, all member will be able to earn and redeem bucks for rewards immediately. They will also occasionally receive seasonal promotions and newly-released products with priority.

Following the idea to align the program with each member's identity, BLUETTI Plus's tiered structure is made of 4 levels:

BLUETTI encourages members to make a referral and offers 2 bucks per € if the referred friend place an order.

To motivate members to repeat purchases and interactions, BLUETTI has figured out many ways to earn bucks:

Place an order

1 buck per €

Create an account

200 bucks

Complete profile

200 bucks

Sign in

50 bucks each time

Facebook share

100 bucks

Follow on Instagram

100 bucks

Like us on Facebook

100 bucks

Leave a review

300 bucks

Refer a friend

2 bucks per €

Enter birthday

100 bucks

Subscribe to newsletter

200 bucks

Exclusive Benefits

BLUETTI Plus allows members to place their order at a special sale. A wide array of gifts and vouchers will be available only for loyal members. BLUETTI also offer free gifts on their birthdays. Customers could redeem the bucks by different methods within 12 months of the validity. 

"Our loyalty program is a brand extension of this appreciation for our community, a solution to increase the retention rate, and a way for us to show our current and future customers how much we value them." Said James Ray, marketing director of BLUETTI.

Learn More About The Program https://www.bluettipower.eu/pages/bluetti-bucks 

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.eu/ 

Rui Leileirui@bluetti.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817551/BLUETTI_BUCKS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817552/image_5017259_30998701.jpg

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712384/a.jpg

Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza program called BLUETTI Plus This program will software Roll Out Loyalty
in Evidenza