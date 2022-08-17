Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 08:02
comunicato stampa

BLUETTI will debut its latest power stations at IFA 2022

17 agosto 2022 | 10.51
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage industry, will debut its latest power stations, including EP600---the product of 2023, at IFA 2022 that will take place in Berlin, Germany from September 2 to September 6, 2022.

BLUETTI leverages the accumulated R&D strengths to offer a series of advanced energy storage products, like AC200MAX, AC300+B300, EB70, EB55, AC50S, and solar panels. In particular, the following 3 latest releases highlight BLUETTI's groundbreaking innovation in solar energy solutions.

AC500+B300S

It's 100%modular. Its capacity can reach 18.432Wh by connecting with 6 expansion batteries. It can deliver a 5.000W pure sine wave output and will hit the EU market on September 1. Welcome participants to get their first-hand experience with the power.

EB3A

This compact power station is light in weight(10.14lbs) and large in capacity(268Wh). It features 330W fast charging that enables an 80% charge in 40min. Plus, it has 9 ports to satisfy all your basic needs during picnics or short travels.

EP600

BLUETTI will also show its latest power station with disruptive technology---EP600, which can run most of home appliances with ease and is expected to hit the market in 2023. It will be a milestone for the industry.

Drop by and explore more energy storage solutions!

Dates: Sep 2 to Sep 6, 2022Time:  CEST 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Location: Hall 3.2, Stand 211, Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu//

Contact:

Jacindajacinda@bluetti.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879009/BlUETTI_IFA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712384/a.jpg

