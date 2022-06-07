Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:13
comunicato stampa

BlueVoyant Unveils New Outcomes-Based Cyber Defense Platform: BlueVoyant Elements™

07 giugno 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Elements converges internal and external cybersecurity capabilities, and delivers unrivaled visibility, accuracy, and actionability via an end-to-end offering

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a rock-solid cyber defense company, today announced the launch of BlueVoyant Elements, an outcomes-based, cloud-native cyber defense platform that brings managed detection and response, third-party cyber risk management, digital risk protection, and expert professional services together. Elements can be deployed as a full-spectrum solution or as individual modules based on the customers' needs including:

BlueVoyant Core: MDRBlueVoyant Terrain: 3PRBlueVoyant Sky: DRPBlueVoyant Liquid: PS

"The launch of Elements is the culmination of five years of work to bring end-to-end internal and external cyber defense capabilities into a single platform," said James Rosenthal, CEO, BlueVoyant. "When we started BlueVoyant, our team had extensive experience on the front lines dealing with highly sophisticated threat actors with the charge of protecting critical infrastructure, services, and nation security from determined threat actors. That gives us the experience and knowledge to deliver rock-solid cyber defense capabilities to companies and government agencies across the globe."

Today, BlueVoyant boasts more than 700 customers, 650 employees across five continents, and recently announced a $250 million series raise with a more than unicorn valuation. The company has a proven track record of sustained high growth. Elements is part of BlueVoyant's rebranding to showcase the company's focus on delivering cutting-edge technology built by experts, seamlessly integrated into organizations' operations, and elegantly co-managed by our team of cyber defense practitioners.

"Having spent 15 years in cybersecurity — including the SIEM, third-party cyber risk management, and threat intelligence markets — when I was introduced to Jim and the BlueVoyant team in August, I immediately saw the opportunity to take full advantage of key trends around efficiency, consolidation of cybersecurity tools, and the need for better security outcomes," said Jason Thompson, chief marketing officer, BlueVoyant. "The Elements platform does just that for our customers, and positions us to move further and faster than anyone in the market by delivering the world-class technology, telemetry, and talent needed to secure our modern world."

BlueVoyant is hosting a webinar at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 16  to discuss the new Elements platform and the five-year vision for the company. Current customers, security professionals, and other parties are encouraged to attend by clicking here  to register.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant converges internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform called BlueVoyant Elements™. Elements continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain as well as the open, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defense platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defense revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver rock-solid cyber defense capabilities to more than 700 customers across the globe.

Visit www.bluevoyant.com

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Jennifer Schlesinger  jenny.schlesinger@bluevoyant.com+1 201.397.4976

 

in Evidenza