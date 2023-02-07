Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:30 Sanremo 2023, Blanco distrugge i fiori sul palco: fischi dal pubblico

00:24 Sanremo 2023, Fedez e il monologo di Ferragni: "Sono fiero di te"

00:01 Sanremo 2023, il monologo di Ferragni dedicato a se stessa e alle donne

23:37 Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni e il corpo come abito

22:43 Salernitana-Juve 0-3, doppietta di Vlahovic e gol di Kostic

22:26 Sanremo 2023, Ferragni in scena con l'abito manifesto: "Pensati libera"

22:21 Sanremo 2023, ecco Chiara Ferragni e Fedez esulta - Video

21:56 Sanremo 2023, la gaffe di Amadeus con Gianmaria

21:47 Sanremo 2023, le Pagelle dal divano di G3nt3 Com3 Noi

21:28 Sanremo 2023, la lezione di Benigni sulla Costituzione

21:09 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 febbraio 2023

20:59 Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni e il selfie con Mattarella

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bluware and Shell Reach Enterprise Agreement for Global Deployment of Bluware Technology

07 febbraio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluware Corp, the digital innovation platform that enables the oil and gas industry to accelerate digital transformation initiatives using deep learning, is pleased to announce the enterprise deployment of Bluware technology including VDS™, FAST™, ScaleOut™, and Pickasso™ deep learning technology, a custom version of Bluware InteractivAI™, to further improve Shell's quality and speed of their seismic interpretation workflows globally.

Shell exploration teams first implemented Bluware technology in 2019 to assist in the identification of any type of geological feature to accelerate seismic interpretation workflows and improve results. Shell is now expanding its usage of Bluware technology across various businesses including its Emerging Energy Solution business, such as carbon capture and storage.

Bluware collaborated with Shell exploration teams to develop Pickasso, keeping a focus on their digital transformation goals to accelerate subsurface interpretation workflows, which is applicable to traditional oil and gas exploration and green energy expansion. Pickasso interactive deep learning tool is different from other seismic machine learning tools because it learns in real-time as users provide feedback and it suggests an interpretation on unseen data to deliver more precise and comprehensive understandings of the subsurface.

"One of our digital transformation goals at Shell is to accelerate and automate some of the more mundane interpretation tasks. Bluware's technology helps us do that. This is critical to enable our interpreters to do their job much more efficiently," says Tim Roden, General Manager of Geophysics West at Shell.

"An enterprise agreement is a testament to our long-standing relationship and partnership with Shell helping optimize their current workflows and aligning with their green energy transition," says Dan Piette, CEO of Bluware.

About Bluware Corp.

Bluware enables oil and gas companies to solve the most challenging objectives in the petrotechnical world. E&P companies use Bluware to achieve previously unthinkable workflows using cloud computing and deep learning for subsurface data applications and workflows. For more information, visit www.bluware.com.

Media Contact:Alexandra Maxwellinfo@bluware.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluware-and-shell-reach-enterprise-agreement-for-global-deployment-of-bluware-technology-301731936.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Energia Energia Energia ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza digital innovation platform enterprise Agreement custom version versione
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa recuperano resti pallone spia Cina
News to go
Migranti, affonda barcone in Grecia: 3 morti, 20 dispersi
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Mandare Pnrr riveduti entro 30 aprile"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan proclama stato emergenza per tre mesi
News to go
Alessandria, incidente al cantiere del Terzo Valico: morto operaio
News to go
Sanremo, Amadeus: "Mattarella in prima fila in sala stasera"
News to go
Migranti, lettera all'Ue: "Sistema asilo è fattore d'attrazione"
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2023, come funziona
News to go
Foggia, sfruttamento migranti baraccopoli: sequestrate 2 aziende
News to go
Calcio, nei posticipi del lunedì 2 pareggi. Stasera Salernitana-Juve
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: 8 milioni di rifugiati e 5,3 milioni di sfollati interni
New to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, oltre 5000 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza