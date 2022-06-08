Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 14:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:41 Mantova, scontro tra auto e camion: morto un ragazzo di 19 anni

14:22 Vaccino aggiornato per Omicron, quando arriva e come funziona

14:19 Caso Benusiglio, l'ex fidanzato di Carlotta condannato a sei anni

14:12 Telecamere hackerate, spiate vite di centinaia di cittadini

14:03 Covid oggi Sardegna, 827 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 8 giugno

14:02 Usa, bimba 10 anni spara ed uccide donna che litigava con la madre: arrestata

13:55 Mascherine addio da 15 giugno? Cosa dicono Pregliasco, Lopalco, Ciccozzi

13:52 Le grandi navi d'epoca al Marina di Genova dal 24 al 26 giugno, visite aperte a tutti

13:44 Milano, abusi su sei giovani pazienti: arrestato medico

13:28 Napoli, baby criminali sparano a poliziotti

13:23 Difesa Becciu: "Anche da nuovi interrogatori emerge sua assoluta correttezza"

13:20 Bassetti: "Ancora minacce di morte, stufo di denunciare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BMO Announces Retirement of Patrick Cronin, Names Piyush Agrawal Chief Risk Officer

08 giugno 2022 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Cronin, and the appointment of Piyush Agrawal into the role. Mr. Agrawal will join the bank as Deputy Chief Risk Officer on July 1 and, after a transition period with Mr. Cronin, become Chief Risk Officer on November 1.

Mr. Agrawal, a seasoned executive with global risk experience, joins BMO from Citigroup, where he held the role of Chief Risk Officer for Citibank, N.A. and Global Head of Climate Risk since 2021. He joined Citigroup in 2002, holding roles including Chief Operating Officer of Citibank N.A., Chief Risk Officer of Asia Pacific, and Head of Corporate Strategy.

"I'm delighted to welcome Piyush to BMO, and we are excited to have him join our leading risk management group," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "I have been particularly impressed by his business acumen, customer focus, regulatory experience, along with his deep risk management capabilities and expertise on ESG and climate topics. His reputation for personal curiosity and lifelong learning, as well as developing high performing teams, precedes him. These behaviours are essential to a strong risk function and are at the core of BMO's culture."

Mr. Cronin first joined BMO in 1993, holding important leadership roles in BMO Capital Markets including Head of Trading Products, Chief Operating Officer, and CEO & Group Head, before his appointment as Chief Risk Officer of BMO Financial Group in 2018. Mr. Cronin has also served as an Advisory Board member of Western University'sIvey School of Business, as well as on the board of the Loran Scholars Foundation. He is past Sector Chair of the United Way Toronto & York Region Individual Giving Cabinet, as well as BMO's own Employee Giving campaign.

"Throughout his career, Pat has made a significant impact across our bank," continued Mr. White. "He expertly steered our COVID-19 response and our Risk function through the pandemic and the complex credit and market environment that has defined the past 24 months. He is a trusted advisor, and one of the strongest bankers I have worked with. He has also shown a true commitment to the communities we serve, helping to Grow the Good for so many. I consider it a privilege to have delivered for our stakeholders alongside him for decades."

About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: www.bmo.com | Twitter: @BMOMedia

For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834920/BMO_Financial_Group_BMO_Announces_Retirement_of_Patrick_Cronin_.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza will join bank as Deputy Chief Risk Officer BMO Announces Retirement pensionamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lavrov incontra Cavusoglu: focus su grano
News to go
Nations League, Italia supera Ungheria 2-1
News to go
Animali, maxi sequestro di specie in via di estinzione
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi a Parigi per incontrare Macron
News to go
Margherita Hack, Firenze ricorda l'astrofisica ai 100 anni dalla nascita
News to go
Caricabatterie universale, accordo in Europa
News to go
Johnson ai suoi ministri: "Ora occupiamoci di cose importanti"
News to go
Covid, respirazione bocca a bocca funziona anche con Ffp2
News to go
Mariupol, Russia: "Sminato il porto, funziona"
News to go
Nations League, stasera Italia-Ungheria
News to go
Varese, sgominato giro di usura: 5 arresti
Ue, accordo su direttiva salario minimo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza