Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 12:34
12:19 Terremoto Amatrice, il superstite: "I miei figli morti sotto le macerie"

12:00 Covid oggi Toscana, 537 contagi: bollettino 24 agosto

11:42 Centrodestra, sondaggio: federazione non piace, quanto vale

11:22 Terremoto Amatrice, ex sindaco Pirozzi: "A Draghi dossier su possibili infiltrazioni clan"

11:12 Terremoto, Draghi ad Amatrice a 5 anni dal sisma

10:56 Dazn e i problemi della Serie A: "Miglioreremo"

10:55 Torino, crolla palazzina di due piani: macerie e polvere - Video

10:34 live Torino, crolla palazzina: morto bimbo di 4 anni

10:27 Obbligo vaccini, Bassetti: "In zona Cesarini per introdurlo"

10:16 'My name is Patrick Zaki-45 days' di Ienzi in scena a Tindari e Venezia

08:25 Afghanistan, oggi G7 straordinario

00:22 Alitalia, vertici Ita convocano i sindacati

comunicato stampa

BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

24 agosto 2021 | 12.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 ("Q4 2021 Dividend").

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on November 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").  For the Q4 2021 Dividend declared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional common shares will be purchased on the open market.

For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on November 3, 2021. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Financial Group Declares Dividends quarterly dividend Bank of Montreal Borsa di New York
