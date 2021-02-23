Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:43
BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

23 febbraio 2021 | 11.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ("Q2 2021 Dividend").

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on May 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").  For the Q2 2021 Dividend declared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional common shares will be purchased on the open market.

For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on May 5, 2021. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

Internet: www.bmo.com      Twitter: @BMOmedia

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
