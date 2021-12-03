Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 03 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:17
BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 27 cents from the prior quarter, up 25 per cent from the prior quarter and prior year

03 dicembre 2021 | 12.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ("Q1 2022 Dividend"), a 27 cent increase from the previous quarter and up 25 per cent from the prior quarter and prior year.

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").  For the Q1 2022 Dividend declared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional common shares will be purchased on the open market.

For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on February 3, 2022. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia

 

