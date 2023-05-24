Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:11
13:07 Ferrara, muore bambino di 5 anni investito da trattore

13:04 Pedopornografia, arrestato 'l'uomo ombra' del dark web ricercato da 10 anni

13:02 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Musumeci: "Fino a 900 euro a famiglie sfollate"

12:59 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, rischio malattie per acqua stagnante

12:29 Al Bano vs Damiano dei Maneskin: "La droga è distruzione"

12:22 Infortuni lavoro, morti nel barese due operai in cantiere edile

12:17 Samuele Bersani ospite di Fiorello a VivaRai2 canta 'En e Xanax' - Video

12:07 Marco Mengoni presenta 'Prisma', il terzo album della trilogia 'Materia'

11:43 Ascolti tv, Al Bano-4 volte 20 vince il prime time

11:26 Maternità surrogata, Lgbtq, adozioni: cosa ne pensano gli italiani

10:58 Vinicius diventa Superman dopo il no al razzismo, il murale di TvBoy

10:41 Calcio, Figc nel mirino Antitrust per presunto abuso posizione dominante

comunicato stampa

BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 4 cents from the prior quarter, up 6 per cent from the prior year

24 maggio 2023 | 12.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ("Q3 2023 Dividend"), a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the prior quarter, up 6 per cent from the prior year.

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 28, 2023. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on August 25, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 28, 2023.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). 

As previously announced, and until further notice, such additional common shares will be issued from treasury with a two percent discount from the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan).  The discount will not apply to common shares purchased under the "Optional Cash Payment" feature of the Plan.

For existing members of the Plan, the discount will automatically be applied to the reinvestment of the Q3 2023 Dividend.  For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan and thereby receive the two percent discount in respect of the Q3 2023 Dividend, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on August 1, 2023. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, Jeff.Roman@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; For Bank Transfer Agent Enquiries: Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2Y1, Tel: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada and U.S.), 514-982-7800 (All other countries); Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-financial-group-increases-common-share-dividend-by-4-cents-from-the-prior-quarter-up-6-per-cent-from-the-prior-year-301833256.html

in Evidenza