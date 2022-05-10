Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:13
comunicato stampa

BOE showcases remarkable innovation strength in smart IoT at ISE 2022

10 maggio 2022 | 16.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10, Integrated Systems Europe 2022 (ISE 2022), the most influential audiovisual systems integration exhibition in Europe, opened at the Barcelona International Convention Center in Spain. BOE, a global innovative IoT company, showcased a variety of innovative display technologies and products like active matrix chip-on-glass Mini LED, as well as smart retail, smart meeting, and other IoT solutions. The company's cutting-edge technologies have been empowering countless scenarios, creating fantastic smart living experiences for people.

At the exhibition, BOE's 0.9 mm active matrix Mini LED based on glass substrates became a magnet. With peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, the display boasts a set of advantages such as lower power consumption and better brightness uniformity. It is more eye-friendly and allows for splicing in any sizes. As a global leader in Mini LED technology, BOE demonstrated an array of Mini LED displays. Equipped with Mini LED backlights fused into glass substrates and the High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, these products feature extraordinary display effects, setting the trend for commercial display, sporting events, gaming and e-sports, and high-end TVs.

Since the launch of its "internet of displays" strategy, BOE has been working to bring smart display to more application scenarios. At ISE 2022, BOE's smart retail solutions drew a lot of attention. In particular, a smart show window sports a wide operating temperature range up to 105°C and ultra-high brightness of 2,500 nits, allowing people to clearly see product information and advertisements even in bright sunlight. Furthermore, the window can automatically adjust brightness based on the ambient light, which minimizes power consumption. BOE's custom smart bar displays replace traditional print labels and posters at supermarkets and department stores and make it much easier to update production information dynamically, adding high-tech touch to stores.

At the exhibition, many visitors got hands-on with BOE's smart mobility and meeting solutions. In public transport scenarios, smart products and solutions help deliver a more comfortable and convenient experience to passengers. For example, the dynamic map display can show maps, stop information and multimedia information in real time, reshaping people's travel experience. In addition, BOE also brought its 105-inch interactive whiteboard which supports smooth and delicate handwriting on the touch screen. BOE's smart place card and doorplate let users update the content quickly and remotely, delivering an eco-friendly smart meeting experience.

In the IoT era with infinite possibilities, BOE's industry-leading smart products and solutions have stood out in the international arena. Going forward, BOE will continue to underpin its core technology expertise in the display industry, energetically expand IoT innovative application scenarios, and strive to build an inclusive and enabling ecosystem and promote the high-quality development of the global digital economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814547/BOE_IMAGE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274424/image_836030_24376813_Logo.jpg

