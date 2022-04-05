Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 13:39
comunicato stampa

Boissier: Nearly Two Centuries Later

05 aprile 2022 | 08.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1827, Bélisaire Boissier left his province to conquer Paris, becoming the confectioner for the most discerning palates of his time. He had the brilliant idea of candying chestnuts to curb the decomposition process, and thus create the marron glacé, a new technique he applied to other confectionery products.

To view the multimedia press release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9033251-boissier-nearly-two-centuries-later/

Maison Boissier became part of our gourmet heritage thanks to its candy balls, lovely and smooth beads filled with fruit. Since always having candy on hand was customary at the time, Boissier's sweets became the benchmark candy at theatres and the opera.

Maison Boissier developed new products until the 1930s, taking care to consistently showcase quality packaging and store decorations, until metal boxes came along, which it turned into true works of art, now highly sought-after by collectors.

Four generations and three wars later, the story could have ended for this business, which laid dormant at the end of the 20th century. It was then awakened, saved, preserved and revamped by enthusiasts Sylvie Douce and François Jeantet, founders of the Salon du Chocolat and devoted fans of exceptional products.

This revived a gourmet heritage and unique know-how blends tradition and modern times. Marrons Glacés, Bonbons Boules, Froufrous, Perles Célestes, Pétales de Chocolat... Today, Boissier candies, still artisanal and natural, change with the seasons and preserve their ingredients' authentic flavours.

Luxury French confectionery is finally reborn, revisiting the candy of yesteryear for a whole new generation to discover.

Available online at www.maison-boissier.com

And in stores

77 Rue du Bac 75007 Paris

48 Rue de Passy 75116 PARIS

Corner BoissierGaleries Lafayette GourmetBoulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris

PRESS CONTACTS

B.R/PBertrand Chenaubertrand.chenaud@b-rp.fr 

Victoria Loeungvictoria.loeung@b-rp.fr 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776744/Boissier.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776745/BOISSIER_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

