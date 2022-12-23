Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Boost for Consumption Upgrade in Cultural Tourism by the 9th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week

23 dicembre 2022 | 05.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddleboarding, rock climbing, off-road driving, island marathon... these were new activities recommended by the Thai exhibitors at the 9th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week with the keywords "sports tourism" and "outdoor sports". From a country that boasts delicacies, beautiful scenery, and characteristic culture, they started the promotion in Chengdu, expecting to attract more Chinese tourists here to visit Thailand and experienced a journey full of surprises and trendy elements.

Also, items of similar themes, namely outdoor cultural tourism and sports travel, have been promoted in Chengdu as highlighted activities. During this year's Chengdu Creativity & Design Week, the booths set with various new products, such as the off-road RV, Dunhuang-styled tent, and coffee vans, present the audience with an immersive scenario of camping; trendy sports like skiing, cycling on greenways, and water sports also drew wide attention and won popularity.

Street performances, integrating pop music, traditional Chinese music, and western music, can be seen at an increasing number of tourist attractions in Chengdu. Moreover, visitors can also enjoy a new tourism mode of "Reading +", which mixes reading with multiple factors, such as scenic areas and hotels, and experience the deep integration between art research & study and exhibitions & shows. Chengdu has introduced its measures to promote excellent music performance, museum art and exhibition, experiences of intangible cultural heritages, reading spaces, and cultural and creative merchandise in scenic areas, parks, and hotels at this year's event, sharing its experience in developing new products, scenarios, and business forms for cultural tourism consumption with other cities.

As people's life regain the vitality of the pre-COVID normal, more and more of them are planning travels in the near future. Under the theme "Empowerment by Designs · Creativity in Cultural Tourism", the 9th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week was held to give play to the leading force of creative designs, thus supporting the revival of the tourist market and boosting consumer confidence in cultural tourism.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973654/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boost-for-consumption-upgrade-in-cultural-tourism-by-the-9th-chengdu-creativity--design-week-301709490.html

in Evidenza