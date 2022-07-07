Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:06 Bonus 200 euro Inps, a chi spetta: chi lo riceve a luglio e chi a ottobre

10:56 Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Usare mascherine per evitare lockdown servizi"

10:21 Covid oggi Italia, contagi corrono: in aumento ricoveri, intensive e morti

09:24 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 36.650 soldati Russia da inizio guerra"

09:21 Cinisi, dal 13 luglio 'Un libro in Comune'

09:14 Covid, antivirale Paxlovid: negli Usa prescrivibile in farmacia

08:06 Crollo Marmolada, trovati altri resti umani e attrezzature

07:47 Vertice con Draghi, Conte alza la posta: le richieste M5S al governo

07:40 Governo Gb, Johnson premier fino a ottobre e poi dimissioni

00:02 Variante indiana: cosa dicono Bassetti, Ricciardi e Gismondo

00:00 Omicron 5, i dati Oms: "Variante prevalente nel mondo"

23:44 Zelensky: "Armi ricevute iniziano a funzionare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bostik finalizes the integration of Ashland's performance adhesives to fully capitalize on synergies

07 luglio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOMBES, France, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four months after completing the acquisition of Ashland's Performance Adhesive activities, Bostik, the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema, has finalized the Integration of these activities inside its organization. This milestone signs a major step in Bostik's ability to deliver expected synergies, and growth.

 

 

As it Integrates Ashland's Performance Adhesive activities, and in order to strengthen its customer centricity and ability to develop innovative, more sustainable, high value solutions in a broad variety of markets, Bostik has reorganized its activities and now operates with four market-centered businesses:

-  Durable Goods brings together Bostik's legacy durable goods activities and Ashland's Structural adhesives business, strengthening its ability to develop tailor-made solutions for higher-value markets in Assembly, Mobility, Engineering Adhesives and Building Components;

-  Advanced Packaging & Converting integrates Ashland's Pressure Sensitive Adhesives and Lamination & Coatings activities, strengthening its market leadership and geographic footprint to address the needs of global customers in the rolled goods converting Industry;

-  Hygiene, Paper & Cardboard combines the Bostik Non-Woven and Rigid Packaging businesses, to serve global consumer goods customers in the hygiene and end-of-line packaging Industries.

-  Construction & Consumer remains unchanged, and serves professional and individual construction customers.

According to Vincent LEGROS, Bostik's CEO, "The acquisition of Ashland's Performance Adhesives offers a unique opportunity to pass a threshold in our strategy to provide our clients with tailor-made, high-value, innovative adhesive solutions. Our new organization is going to help us deliver on this strategy, and actively contribute to Arkema's ambition to become a pure specialty materials player. All the teams are really excited about the many opportunities this is going to generate."

With one of the world's most complete offers on pressure sensitive adhesives as well as market leading positions In structural adhesives and flexible lamination, this new organisation is going to unlock significant opportunities to develop Innovative and more sustainable solutions with customers and with the Arkema Group's other businesses, while helping globalize activities on some key markets.

About Bostik, the adhesive solutions segment of Arkema

Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With annual sales of over 2 billion euros, a presence in more than 50 countries, and 6,500+ employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners. 

CONTACT: Hortense BLAZSIN, e-mail: hortense.blazsin@bostik.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696494/Bostik_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Economia_E_Finanza bostik finalizes Four months after major step bostik
Vedi anche
News to go
Comuni Ricicloni 2022, boom nel Sud Italia
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del report Fiaso
News to go
Sciopero taxi, seconda giornata di protesta
News to go
Sorrento, vietato circolare in costume da bagno
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Conte, leader M5S: "Serve segno discontinuità"
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Ue si prepari a taglio gas dalla Russia"
News to go
Bonus edilizi per lavori mai eseguiti, 4 misure cautelari
News to go
Energia, gas e nucleare nella lista Ue degli investimenti 'green'
News to go
Ecobonus tende da sole, risparmio del 50%: ecco come
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, le ultime news su vittime e dispersi
News to go
Sanità, mancano medici e infermieri: le cifre
News to go
Rocco Morabito estradato in Italia, deve scontare 30 anni di carcere
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza