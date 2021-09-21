Bostik successfully takes part in the Big5, its first ever Middle East Exhibition

COLOMBES, France, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 12th to September 15th, 2021, Bostik teams have participated in the Big5 exhibition, a Dubai-based construction event which has provided leading-edge innovation, knowledge, and business opportunities for industry players since 1979.

Bostik, the adhesive solutions division of Arkema, has been present in the region since 2016. In 2020 the company established a partnership with Gerflor Middle East to manufacture and distribute products to address the needs of a broad range of construction clients in the Wall & Floor and Sealing & Bonding segments.

With over 50% of Bostik's turnover created in the Construction & Consumer segment, the Big5 exhibition is a very important one. This is why after almost two years of covid, the teams were thrilled to be provided with this unique, and much-awaited, opportunity to engage in person with their clients and partners – distributors, contractors, specifiers, engineers, architects, end users – bringing new life to Bostik's long tradition of creating strong relationships with our stakeholders.

The well-designed stand with great functionality also provided the perfect setting to offer technical support to visitors and share live demonstrations of the Bostik's One Flooring Range and Sealing & Bonding Professional Line. Capitalising on the broad range of content created by the Bostik Academy, Bostik's global knowledge center, the teams were able to organise as many as 10 demonstrations per day, totaling to 40 throughout the whole show and attracting many visitors every day.

According to Bertrand JAUSSEME, Arkema Middle East Director, "We are thrilled that the Arkema Group could take part in this great exhibition through the presence of Bostik, our adhesive solutions division. Arkema has a long history in the Middle East, where we have been established since 2001. Creating a local presence for Bostik goes to show our commitment to helping our partners and customers in the region lay the foundations for their future and achieve their vision of a thriving and diversified economy."

Koen SAMWEL, Business Director of Bostik's Construction & Consumer Business Unit in charge of the Southern Europe & Middle East region, further comments: "It has been wonderful to be able to meet again in person with our clients and business partners on this key event for the construction world. The booming construction market makes the Middle East a region of high strategic importance for Bostik, and we look forward to developing our local presence, strengthening our relationships with our clients and partners there, and providing them with Bostik's unique expertise in terms of adhesive solutions for the construction market."

