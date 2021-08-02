Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Agosto 2021
11:50
comunicato stampa

Bowmore® Single Malt Scotch Whisky introduces Designed by Aston Martin collection

02 agosto 2021 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowmore® Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky has unveiled the first range of its Designed by Aston Martin limited-edition collections exclusively in Global Travel Retail.

Bowmore® Single Malt Scotch Whisky introduces the Designed by Aston Martin collection

The launch signifies the coming together of Bowmore's GTR whiskies with the design team at Aston Martin to create a striking bottle and pack design, giving the existing range a stylish and eye-catching new look.

Part of an annually released collection, Aston Martin's design experts showcased the distinctive character of the existing Bowmore 10, 15 and 18-Year-Old single malts, and paid homage to iconic cars from the prestigious brand's history.

The Bowmore 10 Years Old is paired with the game-changing Aston Martin factory team car, the LM10, which first raced at Le Mans in 1932. Clearly expressing a bold and confident style, these two creations encapsulate exceptional technical prowess as the whisky boldly fuses spice with signature smoke flavours.

Inspired by the iconic Aston Martin Atom, the beautifully refined Bowmore 15 Years Old captures a definitive moment in time and pays homage to the craftsmen's creative flair and passion. The whisky crafted from exquisite first fill bourbon casks and hogsheads reveals a refreshingly uplifting and stylish character.

Performance and exceptional attention to detail is what unites the Aston Martin DB Mk III and Bowmore 18 Years Old. The high performing single malt is rare and dignified from time spent in the finest Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez casks.

Manuel Gonzalez, Brand Director for Global Travel Retail, said: "Our partnership with Aston Martin is a further example of how we are investing in the premiumisation of our GTR portfolio through a combination of exciting innovations and special limited editions. The Designed by Aston Martin collection continues to highlight the ambition that we have for the Bowmore brand and provides our clients with new concepts with strong consumer appeal, alongside vital growth opportunities."

The first range from the Designed By Aston Martin series exclusive to Global Travel Retail goes on sale from August 2021. The Bowmore 10 Years Old is available for $59 RRP, the Bowmore 15 Years Old is available for $80 RRP and the Bowmore 18 Years Old is available for $121 RRP.

The limited-edition bottle and packaging design will be available in Duty Free worldwide, with activations in key airport locations including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Hainan, Istanbul and Taiwan.

For more information about Bowmore Aston Martin, visit: astonmartin-travel-bowmore.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583535/Bowmore.jpg

