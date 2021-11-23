Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:36
comunicato stampa

Brain Navi NaoTrac, the Brain Surgical Navigation Robot, Received European CE Mark Approval in 2021

23 novembre 2021 | 14.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHUBEI CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Navi Biotechnology, a Taiwan-based startup specializing in innovative navigation robots, received CE mark approval for brain surgery procedures in Q1 2021 for its NaoTrac, a robotic-assisted surgical robot. As the next step Brain Navi Biotechnology is planned to be submitted for FDA clearance.

"Long surgery times, high concentration, and precision requires a lot of physical endurance for neurosurgeons in every procedure. This can in turn affect the surgery's performance," said Jerry Chen, M.D., the CEO of Brain Navi Biotechnology. "Utilizing NaoTrac to navigate in the cranial not only reduces anesthesia time, but also improves the patient's well-being by means of less invasive interventions."

The NaoTrac is equipped with a high-precision navigation system; the patient registration is performed with a non-contact machine vision process. Surgical instruments are recognized in seconds with its patented registration algorithm.

Surgeons can choose the surgery pathway with a 3D vision for precise anatomical location during the pre-operating planning preparation and monitor the robot during the entire procedure. The unique navigation procedure allows the surgeon to plan and let Surgical Navigation act as an assistant.

"Robotics and artificial intelligence are the future of healthcare, with remarkable potential to not only advance patient care, but increase access to these benefits. Its essential is to increase the degree of accuracy of the surgery," said Shinn-Zong Lin, M.D. PhD., Superintendent of Hualien Tzu-Chi Medical Center. Dr. Lin is also an honored fellow of AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science). Dr. Lin also mentioned that "The technology used by Surgical Navigation Robot can be used in various medical fields, such as immunotherapy, cell transplant, microchip implantation, etc., where a high degree of accuracy is required. Therefore, Surgical Navigation Robot not only has the ability to execute EVD or tumor resection, but it also has the potential to collaborate within these fields."

All this robotic technology is based on a SMART (Surface Mapping Auto-Registration Technology) platform, and is patented by Brain Navi Biotechnology. It merges machine vision, robotic technology, and algorithms to achieve "real-time imaging", "precise surgery" and "minimally invasive outcomes" during surgery. The SMART platform is a highly-extensible technology, besides neurosurgery, Brain Navi Biotechnology has an Industry-Academia Cooperation cooperating with Chenggong University of Taiwan to develop a project for liver ablation navigation. The SMART platform is heading to the application of the world's top 10 cancer early treatments as the research and development direction.

Brain Navi Biotechnology is currently searching for strategic partners and early adopters. Brain Navi Biotechnology will hold a LIVE broadcast to share THE FUTURE OF ROBOTIC SURGERIES during the 2021 Healthcare EXPO in Taiwan on December 2nd to 5th, 2022. For more information, visit https://brainnavi.com/product/naotrac/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695054/Brain_Navi_NaoTrac.jpg

 

