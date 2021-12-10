Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:02
comunicato stampa

Brand-New KYMCO AK 550 Takes 'Super Touring' Concept to the Next Level

10 dicembre 2021 | 13.54
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MILAN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KYMCO announces the launch of its newly upgraded flagship maxi scooter, AK 550, at the 2021 EICMA Milan Show.

 

 

The updated AK550 is designed to deliver breakthroughs that excite the riders who crave to travel beyond boundaries. Since its launch in 2016, the AK 550 has been the attention of the global two-wheeler industry and the most desired model of maxi-scooter riders. Today, with the new vehicle design and the upgraded electric control features, AK 550 marks another meaningful milestone after its first introduction to the world.

"Despite the international travel restrictions, I am very grateful that KYMCO is able to showcase the brand-new AK 550 in EICMA, as Milan is where AK 550 was first introduced," said Allen Ko, KYMCO Chairman. "In this challenging time of post-pandemic era, people, more than ever, have strong desires to add excitement into their travel. And we are thrilled to present KYMCO's latest endeavors to satisfy the global riders who seek nothing but the best."

Packed with Innovative Designs and Advanced Technologies

AK 550, named after KYMCO's 50th anniversary, is a showcase of the technologies and craftmanship that KYMCO has accumulated for more than 50 years. Equipped with a rider-centric design, AK 550 has the perfect integration of sport and premium designs, offering an unparalleled "Super Touring" riding experience with the utmost attentions to every detail.

The new AK 550 takes the "Thrills of Touring" concept to the next level with the unique suspension structure, the innovative multi-layered floating panel design, the upgraded Daytime Running Light at the headlights, and the latest technology of electronic control, providing riders with class-leading performance and ultimate riding pleasure.

The brand-new vehicle design makes the new AK550 even more stylish and elegant. Inspired by the piano keys, the new AK 550's premium center console features function keys that are classic, user-friendly and intuitive. These physical keys allow riders to control the most frequently used operations such as fuel tank cap, seat cushion, mileage display, and handlebar locks.

In addition, the new AK 550 is equipped with the "Cornering ABS", the highest level of protection for cornering safety. It also features Traction Control System which prevents wheelspin on wet roads and uneven surfaces. Other new features include electronic throttle, cruise control and electric windshield. The new AK550 is safer, smoother and more comfortable than ever.

"With the new AK 550, KYMCO is pushing the boundaries of the meaning of travel and transportation," said Allen Ko, KYMCO Chairman. "At KYMCO, we put our customers at the center of everything we do. The launch of the new AK 550 demonstrates our continuous efforts to go above and beyond to win the hearts of consumers all over the world."

About KYMCO

KYMCO is a global powersport group with presence in over 100 countries. Our products include e-bikes, scooters, motorcycles, ATVs and utility vehicles. Sustainability has been at the heart of everything we do. This persisting devotion has been driving KYMCO's electrification endeavor for over 20 years. Today we are on a mission to create personal vehicles that win the hearts of consumers all over the world. Learn more about KYMCO at www.kymco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707310/New_AK550__Allen_Ko__KYMCO_Chairman.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707309/New_AK550.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707308/KYMCO_LOGO_Logo.jpg  

