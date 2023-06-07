Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:02 Ambiente, dialogo tra Italia e Brasile, Barbaro: "Rendere protagoniste piccole città"

16:54 Roma, bimba di un anno trovata morta in auto alla Cecchignola

16:53 Incendi Canada, nube di fumo fino a New York: allerta per decine di milioni di persone

16:49 Gilda Sportiello, prima mamma deputata ad allattare il figlio in Aula alla Camera

16:47 Minniti (Med-Or): "Senza Sud del mondo non sarà possibile pensare a una soluzione per la guerra in Ucraina"

16:44 Sostenibilità, Iacono (Hera): "Accordo con Autogrill punta a riduzione sprechi e circolarità"

16:33 Ciclismo: il 24 giugno torna Nova Eroica, su strade bianche in bici gravel moderne

16:28 Truppe Ucraina avanzano a Bakhmut. Medvedev: "Kiev ha avviato controffensiva"

16:16 Energia, rinfrescare la casa impatterà fino al 50% sulle bollette estive

16:14 Energia, associazioni chiedono a Ue neutralità tecnologica per decarbonizzazione

15:56 Poliziotti arrestati a Verona, Piantedosi: "Fatti di enorme gravità se confermati"

15:45 Poliziotti arrestati a Verona, sorella di Giuseppe Uva: "Storia si è ripetuta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Breaking Boundaries in Breast Cancer Screening: Densitas® and ScreenPoint Medical Set to Improve Patient Outcomes

07 giugno 2023 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HALIFAX, NS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. solutions for digital mammography and breast screening, today announced a strategic partnership with ScreenPoint Medical, a developer of innovative breast imaging solutions. The companies will work together to increase the reach of their industry-leading AI solutions, transforming the delivery of care for both mammography providers and patients.

High-quality imaging is essential for accurate breast cancer detection, yet up to 50% of mammograms fail to meet image quality standards, with poor positioning accounting for 80% of these cases. Through this strategic partnership, Densitas® and ScreenPoint will offer their groundbreaking A.I. solutions to address these key concerns related to poor image quality and positioning, aiming to improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection and patient outcomes.

"Pragmatic and scalable solutions for precision breast health are necessary to improve mammography quality and breast cancer diagnosis, both at the individual and population health levels," said Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas. "We are excited to partner with ScreenPoint in our shared vision to apply precision breast imaging to every mammogram taken at every screening exam to appropriately manage patients through their journey along breast cancer screening, diagnostic, treatment, and prevention pathways.

Densitas intelliMammo™ is an advanced mammography quality platform that supports clinical care teams to improve image quality, operational efficiencies, FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act EQUIP and American College of Radiology compliance, and clinical confidence built on the foundation of best-in-class AI solutions.

Transpara® by ScreenPoint uses deep learning to analyze mammograms for better accuracy to support early detection of breast cancer. Transpara has been proven to decrease mammogram reading time for radiologists, creating capacity for improved accuracy and productivity for a medical specialty experiencing extraordinary levels of burnout.

"Detecting breast cancer in its early stages is crucial for effective treatment," said Mark Koeniguer, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical. "We are excited to partner with Densitas, a company that shares our view on the importance of high quality mammography to improve awareness of and access to our solutions; driving continuous quality improvement at all stages of breast cancer screening."

Working in tandem, these two best-in-class A.I. solutions can help to improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection, avoid unnecessary procedures due to false-positive results, detect cancer earlier, and reduce costly technical recalls. This information assists radiologists in their interpretations and enables informed decision-making regarding follow-up screening or diagnostic procedures.

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Densitas® intelliMammo™  supports hospitals and imaging centers delivering mammography services to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements, and support early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com.

ScreenPoint Medical translates cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and breast cancer risk assessment. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-boundaries-in-breast-cancer-screening-densitas-and-screenpoint-medical-set-to-improve-patient-outcomes-301844962.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro Cancer screening breast screening seno breast
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
News to go
Alimenti, in un anno sequestrate oltre 8mila tonnellate cibo irregolare
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza