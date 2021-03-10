Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:51 Covid Germania, 9mila contagi e 300 morti in 24 ore

08:47 Nuovo Dpcm, weekend zona rossa e nuove regole ristoranti: le ipotesi

08:18 Vaccino covid Johnson & Johnson, "rispetteremo impegni"

08:05 Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati

07:45 Covid, superati i 2,6 milioni di morti nel mondo

07:40 Covid Brasile, 1.972 morti in un giorno: mai così tanti

07:25 Vaccino covid Lazio over 70 da oggi, come prenotare

22:31 Pd, Bonaccini: "Letta autorevole. Mi candido? Vedremo"

21:20 SuperEnalotto, centrati nove 5

21:04 Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"

20:05 Covid Liguria, oggi 248 contagi e 9 decessi: dati 9 marzo

19:41 Meghan, Harry e l'intervista da Oprah: Regina "rattristata"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Breaking the Cycle of Opioid Addiction: Alar Presents Positive Interim Results of Long-acting Buprenorphine Injectable (ALA-1000) in Opioid Dependent Patients

10 marzo 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TAICHUNG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TWSE:6785), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing long-acting injectables (LAIs) for central nervous system disorders, announces positive interim results from the single-ascending-dose study of ALA-1000. A 3-month buprenorphine released injectable designed to be dosed subcutaneously for treating opioid use disorder (OUD).

The Buprenorphine release from the ALA-1000 single injection lasts over 12 weeks with effective concentrations, showing low initial burst without dose dumping effect and good safety and tolerability, including local skin irritation and injection pain severity.

Opioid dependency: A world health issue

The world-wide opioid epidemic is a documented public health crisis. Treatments for opioid abuse currently rely on Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone as Medication-assisted treatment (MAT). However, patients' need to make frequent trips to clinics for oral MAT treatment often leads to relapses or further substance abuse through the switching of one habit for another.

While the industry continues to provide improved public awareness in workplaces, emergency departments, and the correctional system, more needs to be done to solve recurring opioid and opioid treatment abuse. The development of LAIs is considered an effective way to meet patients' needs and reduce opioid dependency.

In a breakthrough, Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. presents ALA-1000, the first three-month released Buprenorphine injection as a potential solution to these issues. 

ALA-1000: a pathway to reduced dependency.

ALA-1000 is a long-lasting biodegradable injectable administered subcutaneously once every three months allowing patients to keep their addiction at bay by reducing the need for daily treatment to four times per year. It is of particular benefit to patients treated and stabilized with oral medications or other, shorter-interval Buprenorphine LAIs. 

Furthermore, the dosage reduction also removes the requirement for frequent – and often supervised – visits to the clinic. Reducing the potential financial, time, and personal burden on individuals to travel daily to receive treatment for a dependency subject to significant social stigma. Thus, LAIs have the potential to reduce the risk of relapse and improve compliance.

"Due to several technological barriers, it is hard to develop formulations capable of lasting over a month. This is why only a few pharmaceutical companies are developing long-acting medications," says Charles Lin, Founder and Chairman of Alar Pharmaceuticals. "Alar is the sole developer of the three-month released Buprenorphine. We hope more companies can devote their resources and work together with us to address this public health crisis."

Yung-Shun Wen, Ph.D., CEO of Alar Pharmaceuticals, firmly believes that ALA-1000 will be a better choice for patients and physicians. "The three-month released injection can not only alleviate concerns from daily oral medications but also remove barriers to treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as prevention orders, restrictions and quarantine."

Alar Pharmaceuticals aims to fast track the approval of ALA-1000 through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway by consulting with the US FDA for the phase III pivotal study with partners.

About ALA-1000

ALA-1000 is designed as a subcutaneous injection to be administered once every three months, delivering Buprenorphine to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). The proposed buprenorphine systemic exposure resulting from the ALA-1000 injection remains effective over three months per administration and benefits patients by reducing the burden of daily administration, improving patient compliance, and diminishing the concerns of misuse, abuse and accidental pediatric exposure.

About Alar Pharmaceuticals

Established in 2016, Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Alar), a new drug development company, focuses on developing long-acting release drug products for CNS disorders and chronic diseases, including opioid use disorder, chronic pain and major depressive disorder.

For more information, please visit Alar's website at https://alarpharm.com/ 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia central nervous system disorders Alar Presents Positive interim Results interim compagnia
Vedi anche
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza