Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 23 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:48 Bassetti: "Mascherina in spiaggia? Solo quella per fare snorkeling"

19:30 Pregliasco: "Mascherine d'estate? Sempre pronte all'uso"

19:12 Biden positivo al Covid, "colpito da variante BA5"

19:01 Covid oggi Lombardia, 8.675 contagi e 34 morti. A Milano 2.596 casi

18:32 Elezioni 2022, Razzante: "Campagna inattesa e breve, rischio attacchi hacker"

18:20 Draghi convoca mercoledì i sindacati a Palazzo Chigi

18:07 Draghi: "Mattarella garanzia continuità e stabilità"

17:53 F1 Gp Francia, Leclerc in pole

17:37 Covid oggi Italia, 68.170 contagi e 116 morti: bollettino 23 luglio

17:15 Vaiolo scimmie, Oms: "E' emergenza sanitaria globale"

16:06 Grano, Zelensky: "Mosca non rispetta gli accordi"

15:52 Covid oggi Lazio, 6.365 contagi e 7 morti. A Roma 3.023 nuovi casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Breaking through the limits of traditional diagnostics -- the brand new MUCAR CDE900

22 luglio 2022 | 21.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ONTARIO, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For technicians and DIYers, who love to repair and maintain vehicles by themselves, an effective device with excellent user experience is a necessity.

 However, most of the traditional OBD devices on the market still stay in the very first place, which can only perform the basic functions with awful user experience.

After in-depth investigating, MUCAR brought out a comprehensive design on product positioning, using habits, software optimization, and operation experience, etc. To create a brand new product for our users: CDE900, to bring you higher efficiency and better diagnostic experience. 

In the past, OBD devices only adopted physical buttons and ordinary LCD screen, which cannot be used after the buttons are damaged in the complex diagnostic environment. CDE900 optimizes this situation with all-round guarantee:

CDE900 adopts Color screen display with a new icon UI design to manage functions, which makes the function display more intuitive and vivid. Up to 120 data streams can be read at the same time, no hiding for abnormal data of multidimensional data comparison.

MUCAR CDE900 supports 16 languages, optimizing communication protocol to cover vehicles after 1996. Added ECM+SRS+TCM+ABS functions on the basis of the full function of OBD2 and EOBD2 when you need it, you can pay for the additional functions anytime.

It also provides lifetime free OTA upgrade with WiFi function.

CDE900 adopts Android 6.0 intelligent system, the device runs faster with 2G memory, 16G storage, supports up to 256G expanded memory card. Equipped with 1500mAh capacity battery without OBD interface power supply, you can turn on the device to check the historical diagnosis report. It's ready for the next repair and maintenance anytime.

The product will be launched on all e-commerce platforms in August. If you are interested in, please stay tuned with us.

CONTACT: Jackie Lin, linjiajie@thinkcar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864619/MUCAR_CDE900.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN24728 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica breaking through excellent user experience brand new MUCAR CDE900 who love
Vedi anche
News to go
Imprese, Cgia: "In 2022 rincari luce e gas sfiorano 106 miliardi"
News to go
Ucraina, missili russi sul porto di Odessa
News to go
Torino, Mattarella a cerimonia scuola allievi carabinieri
News to go
Passaporti, open day e uffici aperti in festivi e prefestivi
News to go
Occupazione, in primo semestre 2022 creati 230mila posti di lavoro
News to go
Ucraina, in arrivo in Italia 1200 tonnellate di mais
News to go
Capitol Hill, Thompson: "Trump deve essere ritenuto responsabile"
News to go
Incendi in Italia, i numeri
News to go
Passaporti e open day, la circolare
News to go
Crisi grano, a Istanbul l'accordo Ucraina-Russia su export
News to go
Libia, scontri a Tripoli fanno almeno 10 morti: chiuso l'aeroporto di Mitiga
News to go
Roma, Mattarella a inaugurazione Corsie Sistine restaurate del Santo Spirito
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza