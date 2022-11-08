Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:07
comunicato stampa

Breast Cancer Detection Using a Blood Test: Syantra to Present Early Data from the International Identify Breast Cancer (IDBC) Study at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference

08 novembre 2022 | 14.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syantra, a precision healthcare company changing the way cancer is detected and treated, will present findings from the IDBC Study at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference, held in Barcelona, Spain from 16 -18 November 2022.

"We are excited to be selected by the 13th EBCC Scientific Committee for a Poster Spotlight Session.  Our results will contribute to the field's understanding of how whole blood analysis can be applied in cancer detection and treatment," said Kristina Rinker, PhD. "We are looking forward to discussing latest results and engaging with stakeholders advancing cancer detection and treatment."

Professor Nigel Bundred, Surgical Oncologist with the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Wythenshawe Hospital, will present study data during the poster spotlight session.

"The study findings are extremely promising. While breast cancer screening saves lives, many women's breast cancers are being missed. This is particularly true for young women with dense breast tissue which can make breast cancer difficult to see on a mammogram" said Professor Bundred. "More sensitive tests are needed to detect cancer earlier when it may be easier to treat. We are excited to share data, which supports the role of the blood test in complementing current imaging approaches for breast cancer detection."

Please join Syantra at booth #A1 from 16-18 November 2022 at the Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB), Plaça de Willy Brandt, 11-14, 08019, Barcelona, Spain. 

In addition to stopping by our exhibitor booth, please attend our speaker presentation and peruse our scientific poster.

Session Type: Poster Spotlight SessionDate/Time: 16 November 2022, 13:30pm – 14:20pm CET (GMT+1) Location: Dedicated Poster Exhibition AreaSpeaker: Professor Nigel Bundred, MD, FRCSAbstract: Breast Cancer Whole Blood Screening: Analytical and Clinical Performance from Early Analysis of the IDBC Study

Syantra is a precision healthcare company changing the way cancer is detected and treated. Its flagship product, Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, is a minimally invasive and high-performance blood test for the detection of breast cancer.

For further information please visit: www.syantra.comMedia Inquiries: info@syantra.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940875/Syantra_Inc__Breast_Cancer_Detection_Using_a_Blood_Test__Syantra.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breast-cancer-detection-using-a-blood-test-syantra-to-present-early-data-from-the-international-identify-breast-cancer-idbc-study-at-the-13th-european-breast-cancer-conference-301671485.html

