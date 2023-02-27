Cerca nel sito
 
27 febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
comunicato stampa

Bright Pattern To Exhibit and Speak At Europe's Largest Contact Center Event

27 febbraio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bright Pattern to deliver presentations on omnichannel and what's next at CCW Berlin on 28 February to 2 March.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern will be heading to CCW Berlin, which is recognized as Europe's biggest trade show for the world of CX, from 28 February to 2 March. Bright Pattern is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced cloud-based omnichannel CX solutions and will be delivering two engaging speaking sessions with two of the most intelligent and dynamic industry experts leading the presentations.

CCW Berlin is the predominant contact center event in the DACH region. Bright Pattern is rapidly expanding into the German market through partnerships with two of Bright Pattern's most important and essential DACH partners, Sogedes and Teleconnect GmbH.

Bright Pattern's first speaking session will be hosted by Daniel Tollenaere, ex-General Manager of Store Operations for Officeworks; the largest office supply chain in Australia. This presentation will be held on 28 February from 11:30 - 12:00. His presentation, titled "Omni-Enterprise CX™ - Go Beyond Omnichannel and More", will elaborate on Omni-Enterprise CX™. This discussion revolves around bringing every single employee in the enterprise into any customer interaction on voice and digital channels. Officeworks was able to increase in-store responses by nearly 300% while boosting NPS significantly via the Bright Pattern Mobile App.

Bright Pattern's second speaking session will be hosted by Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development in EMEA for Bright Pattern. Having over 30 years of experience, his presentation will be held on 1 March from 13:30 - 14:00. His thought-provoking presentation, titled "Making Omnichannel A Reality", explains the incredible benefits of true omnichannel and the process of implementing true omnichannel conversations in your call center.

Bright Pattern will set up on the show floor at official Booth #485. The Bright Pattern team is extremely excited to meet you at CCW Berlin and talk to you about delivering better customer experiences in your contact center. Bright Pattern will see you at CCW Berlin!

About Bright PatternBright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one  omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries, including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad,SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest rated omnichannel platform by  customers and analysts , with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008948/Bright_Pattern_CCW_Berlin_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967243/Bright_Pattern_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bright-pattern-to-exhibit-and-speak-at-europes-largest-contact-center-event-301754866.html

