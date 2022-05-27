Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 07:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:31 Napoli, tenta di uccidere il cugino per soldi: arrestato 19enne

07:17 Zelensky accusa la Russia di genocidio nel Donbass

07:11 Cnn: "Biden pronto a inviare in Ucraina armi più potenti"

23:48 International Booker Prize 2022, vince Geetanjali Shree

22:22 Strage Texas, la madre del killer: "Non era un mostro"

21:47 Ucraina, Finlandia: "Rapporti con Russia mai più come prima"

21:38 Depeche Mode, è morto Andy Fletcher: il tastierista aveva 60 anni

21:29 Fisco, "raggiunto accordo su delega fiscale"

21:07 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 26 maggio

21:07 Strage Texas, morto d'infarto marito maestra uccisa

20:49 Vaiolo delle scimmie, altri due casi in Lombardia

20:32 Stragi, Terracina: ''Io minacciata per le ricerche su lodo Moro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bring the Excitement of Stadium Directly into Your Home with Hisense New ULED TV U7

27 maggio 2022 | 04.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a world-renowned technology enterprise, has always been committed to creating cutting-edge technology, ensuring that consumers can easily connect to the world through Hisense's self-developed technology. In 2021, benefiting from being the global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2020, Hisense recorded an exceptional market performance in Europe. As UEFA EURO 2020's hero product, the ULED TV series delivered an immersive viewing experience for consumers, with over 45% YoY sales volume growth in Europe.

Stepping into 2022, Hisense will continue its efforts in deepening display technology, forging better and more superb quality TVs. As the TV industry leader and the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense is launching a new ULED TV – U7H, to ensure more consumers can enjoy pleasurable TV moments, especially for better sports viewing experience.

Hisense ULED TV Ultra-Large Screen Is Gateway to the Stadium

According to Mordor Intelligence, the large screen display market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026, revealing that large screen TVs are expecting increased market demand from consumers.

In fact, since the launch of ULED TVs, Hisense has been leading the large-screen TV market, meeting consumer demand and creating stadium or theater-like experience.

As FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ approaches, more consumers are looking for larger-screen TVs to enjoy the game nicely. Hisense's upcoming ULED TV U7H is a large-screen TV, designed to give a better and perfect viewing experience for consumers. With screen sizes ranging from 55 to 65 inches, consumers can watch games more immersive, creating a stadium-like experience, bringing stadium home through Hisense large screen TV.

Ultra 4K Resolution for Full Immersion During Big Game

To create a better and new ULED TV experience, Hisense incorporated its industry-leading TV technologies into U7H. For example, when detecting a sports signal, U7H switches to Sports Mode for an immersive live stadium experience, from picture to sound. The Native 120Hz Refresh Rate and Sports Mode remove "noises" using a dynamic algorithm tailored to moving objects. Besides, with the blessing of Quantum Dot Technology, HDR 10+ Adaptive, Full Array Local Dimming, 600+ nit Peaking Brightness, VIDAA U6 SMART OS, Dolby Vision·Atoms, Game Mode Pro, and so on, it creates crystal-clear sports scenes, so that consumers can enjoy dynamic scenes on a bigger screen. 

Over decades of technological experiments, Hisense's expectations and standards for ULED TVs are increasing. As the pioneer product in the field, Hisense ULED TV U7H is ideal for consumers looking for a premium home viewing experience. Hisense U7H TV will be launched in the European market soon, if you're looking to take your viewing experience to higher level and enjoy a better FIFA World cup, find Hisense U7H at Hisense website or local retails for dynamic home movie experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826645/image_5015956_32341842.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826646/image_5015956_32342108.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826647/1.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN70322 en US ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Sport the global sponsor of UEFA exceptional market performance in Europe Hisense recorded an azienda
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Erdogan-Macron
News to go
Asti, scoperti 1.400 Green Pass falsi
News to go
Strage Texas, veglia di preghiera a Uvalde
News to go
Bonus internet 2022 esteso a titolari partite Iva e Pmi
News to go
Conference League, la Roma vince la prima edizione
News to go
Ddl concorrenza, accordo raggiunto su balneari
News to go
E' morto Ciriaco De Mita
News to go
Ucraina, Kuleba: "Nato non fa nulla"
News to go
Amministrative e referendum il 12 giugno
News to go
Mafia, Lamorgese: "Non è ancora vinta"
News to go
Chelsea, governo Gb dà via libera a vendita
News to go
Strage Texas, Papa: "Basta al traffico di armi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza