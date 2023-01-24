Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 03:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo. Scuole chiuse, allerta per i fiumi

23:09 Usa, sparatoria in scuola Iowa: due morti

22:23 Messina Denaro, l'arresto di Bonafede - Video

22:02 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden si ricandida

21:53 Abruzzo, è morto l'orso Juan Carrito: investito da un'auto

21:37 Sondaggi politici: Fratelli d'Italia, Pd e M5S in calo

21:31 Alfredo Cospito, consiglio comunale Torino chiede revoca 41 bis

20:55 Mafia, Meloni: "Carcere duro strumento fondamentale, Stato non arretra"

20:47 Arrestato Bonafede, il prestanome di Messina Denaro

20:08 Nordio: "Spero incontro con Meloni il più presto possibile"

20:07 Meloni ad Algeri spinge piano Mattei - su intercettazioni 'no a scontri'

19:30 Pd, Parisi: "Il cambio del nome? Preziosa provocazione ma tutto dipende dal progetto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Briocean expands its headquarters to better serve global growth

24 gennaio 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Briocean Technology, the leading independent electronic component distributor, announces an expansion of its Shenzhen headquarters. Briocean's expanded facilities, which now encompass over 23,000 square feet, are located in Huaqiangbei, the world's largest electronics wholesale market.

In 2022, the Briocean team grew by 70% while sales rose by 300%. As a result of its rapid growth in 2022, Briocean recognized the need for a larger headquarters. This is particularly true given its growing global presence throughout key markets worldwide.

"Briocean supports the core of our business, clients, suppliers, and employees by upholding the values of tenacity, humility, steadfastness, and gratitude." According to Ms. Sharon Ho, CEO of Briocean, the office upgrade demonstrates the company's commitment to providing the best electronic component sourcing solutions.

One of the unique aspects of the new office is its integration of the elegant oriental garden concept combined with the ESG concept into the design, which draws inspiration from the Eight Views of Yanjing and the classic gardens of Suzhou.

In addition to having an oriental aesthetic, the area is set up to encourage deep connections and interactions. An excellent illustration of this is the Virtue Pavilion, which provides clients with a stunning and immersive Chinese garden setting in which to sit and conduct significant meetings. As travel restrictions ease in China, Briocean expects to receive more foreign clients.

Briocean is dedicated to offering supply chain management and global procurement services in any business climate. Expanding our workforce will enable us to provide better localized support and better support for our global business.

Why Briocean?

For more information, visit our:

Official Website: https://www.briocean.com/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/71610611/admin/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrioceanTech Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tn3FKsdy7UM

About Briocean

Briocean was established in 2008 and has more than a decade of experience in the global electronics market. Briocean is one of the world's leading electronic distributors, backed by its extensive historical data and rich experience. It is committed to providing global sourcing and supply chain solutions to electronic manufacturing clients in various industries, and to keeping their supply chain moving. With over 4,000 global suppliers as partners, a rigid supplier management system, and strict quality processes, Briocean is the preferred distributor for high-quality electronic components.

Briocean offers shortage sourcing, small-batch kitting, excess inventory management, and cost-saving services.

For enquiries: sales@briocean.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985686/The_Briocean_team_celebrating_opening_expanded_headquarters.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985687/Briocean_s_vibrant_spacious_office_space.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/briocean-expands-its-headquarters-to-better-serve-global-growth-301725731.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN89973 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza s expanded facilities global growth growth facilities
Vedi anche
News to go
Messina Denaro, nel covo trovati anche abiti femminili
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: "Sos frutta e verdura"
News to go
Palermo, incendio in traghetto: si lavora per spegnere ultimi focolai
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Piano Mattei interesse Europa o resta approccio miope"
News to go
Sessanta opere trafugate tornano in Italia da Usa
News to go
Genova, sequestrati al porto macchinari per fabbricazione bossoli
News to go
Carburanti, Assoutenti: sciopero benzinai va revocato
News to go
Iran, Ue adotta nuovo pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
Usa, sparatoria Monterey Park: suicida sospetto killer
News to go
Armi Ucraina, oggi il dl alla Camera
News to go
Stipendi, i dati Bankitalia per il 2022
News to go
Aeroporto Malpensa, i controlli della Gdf
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza