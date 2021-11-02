Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 23:10
Broadridge Upgrades International Post-Trade Client Onboarding Using PeerNova's Data Quality SaaS Platform

02 novembre 2021 | 19.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has deployed PeerNova's Cuneiform® Platform to streamline its customer onboarding process when implementing its international post-trade processing solution. Broadridge has a well-established track record of prioritizing client experience and implementing effective technologies to place its customers first.

With the Cuneiform® SaaS Platform now in production, Broadridge is continuously monitoring and managing its data quality across internal and external client data sources. The platform quickly identifies, prioritizes, and resolves data quality challenges, and delivers data quality and business impact scorecards across the customer onboarding workflow.

"Today, more than ever, high-quality data is a critical ingredient that can help avoid unnecessary complexity when onboarding new customers. Broadridge continues to invest and innovate to ensure a complete, efficient, and well-controlled migration process," said Danny Green, Head of Post-Trade Processing, Broadridge International. "Using the Cuneiform SaaS Platform for data quality, Broadridge is reducing costs associated with onboarding, driving efficiency, and improving time-to-value, while confidently expediting its customer go-live dates."

"We are excited to work with Broadridge to help them further enhance their client experience," said Gangesh Ganesan, PeerNova's Founder and CEO. "Our platform is purpose-built to monitor data quality problems in real-time, and, in this case, to help Broadridge migrate client data quickly, effectively, and accurately every time."

About PeerNovaPeerNova's mission is to empower financial institutions to make confident and timely decisions using high-quality data. Cuneiform is a zero-code platform that provides data quality monitoring and exception resolution across internal and external data sources. The platform instills confidence in data by measuring data quality metrics and allowing users to resolve data quality errors quickly. This enables financial firms to increase operational efficiency, improve business performance, and address executive, stakeholder, and regulatory inquiries confidently and promptly. Founded by entrepreneurs with deep expertise in data and financial infrastructure, PeerNova is a Silicon Valley technology company with sales offices in New York and London.

For more information about PeerNova, please visit https://peernova.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676888/PeerNova_Logo.jpg

