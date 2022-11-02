Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Builder.ai wins big at the Europas 2022 as Scaleup of the Year

02 novembre 2022 | 18.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based Builder.ai won Scale-Up of the Year at last night's Europa's 2022 awards in Lisbon. The award ceremony brought together the very best of European tech for the night to honour the organisations and individuals doing amazing things to further the tech scene across the continent. 

 

The win comes as Builder.ai rounds off an incredible year of growth, including Series C funding from Insight Partners that brings the total raised to date up to $195m and a lucrative partnership with Middle-Eastern tech powerhouse Etisalat.

Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder & Chief Wizard Buildar.ai: "This win means so much to us and is testament to the tenacity, grit and excellence the team at Builder.ai bring to work every day. It's been a phenomenal year for us as a business, with 300% revenue growth. None of this would have been possible without everyone in the Builder.ai family and their commitment to making it the Scaleup of the Year. A huge thanks to Mike and the team at the Europas for this honour, I'm truly humbled by the belief in this business from the industry and everyone who has made it what it is today."

Now in their 14th year, the annual awards, held each year during Web Summit's opening night, recognise and celebrate the innovation emerging from Europe's burgeoning tech startup scene. Shortlists for each of the 20 awards were decided by an all-star panel of leading tech journalists from across Europe, before going to public vote to decide on the overall winners.

About Builder.ai 

Builder.ai® is the next generation app development platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego- like reusable features, using Building Blocks™ automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER CARE, BUILDER NOW, BUILDER HIVE, STUDIO STORE and STUDIO RAPID. In 2020, Builder.ai was awarded 'Hottest AI Startup' at the Europas for Europe's successful tech start-ups and Best COVID-19 Innovation-Recovery at CogX and awarded 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis and Dubai. For more information, visit www.builder.ai

BUILDER.AI and BUILDER are trademarks of Engineer.ai Corp. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936556/Builder_ai_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/builderai-wins-big-at-the-europas-2022-as-scaleup-of-the-year-301666612.html

