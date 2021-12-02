Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:06 Giovani e digitalizzati: ecco l’identikit dei nuovi proprietari di animali

16:01 Scuola, Dinallo (Consulte studenti): "Ad elezioni ha votato fino a 75%, vogliono contribuire"

15:43 Vaccino covid, Meloni: "Un miliardo per risarcimenti danni"

15:40 Covid oggi Vda, 99 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 2 dicembre

15:40 Covid, Ecdc: Ue in rosso, solo Italia e Spagna con zone gialle

15:37 Covid Germania oggi, lockdown per no vax. Merkel: "Situazione seria"

15:11 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 485 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 2 dicembre

15:11 Covid oggi Svizzera, 9.546 contagi e 18 decessi

15:02 Variante Omicron, 73% italiani teme Natale blindato

14:45 Variante Omicron, in Norvegia focolaio per festa Natale

14:40 Covid Usa, Biden annuncia nuove regole per viaggiatori

14:39 Variante Omicron covid, Ecdc: "Ipotesi calo immunità vaccinati e guariti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Building a Low-carbon, Smart Society with Technological Innovation

02 dicembre 2021 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the virtual TrustInTech Summit 2021 hosted by Huawei on December 2, 2021, Hou Jinlong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a speech themed "Building a Low-carbon, Smart Society with Technological Innovation". Hou said: "Over the next 30 to 40 years, we will continue to see intelligence and low carbon gain traction. Going intelligent requires digital technologies, while decreasing our carbon footprint requires power electronics technologies. As these trends progress, the global energy industry will change from resource-dependent to technology-driven."

Below is the text of Hou's speech

Intelligence and low carbon are two key trends moving forward

Over the next 30 to 40 years, we will continue to see intelligence and low carbon gain traction. A low-carbon energy industry means clean power generation, electrification of energy consumption, and intelligent power scheduling.

Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies, developing clean power, and enabling energy digitalization. By pursuing innovations in clean power generation, energy digitalization, transportation electrification, green ICT infrastructure, and integrated smart energy, we are working with our global customers and partners to build low-carbon households, buildings, factories, campuses, villages, and cities. This will ultimately support the shift from a low-carbon world to a net-zero-carbon world.

Tech for a better planet: Developing clean power and enabling energy digitalization

The global energy sector is already going digital, and digital technology is making energy more intelligent. By integrating digital and power electronics technologies, Huawei is using bits to manage watts and enable digital sensing, control, and management of energy systems.

Moving forward, we will continue to pursue technological innovation as follows:

First, we will help create new power systems that primarily rely on renewable energy. In Qinghai province, China, we have already helped Huanghe Hydropower Development build the world's largest renewable energy base using wind, solar, and hydropower. Ultra-high voltage power lines are used to transmit clean power to households thousands of kilometers away. For example, there is a 2.2 GW PV plant that has more than 5 million PV modules covering 56 square kilometers, and produces nearly 5 billion kWh of clean electricity each year. This project has also improved local ecosystems, proving that technology can coexist with nature in harmony.

Second, in energy digitalization, we will build a digital twin of the energy world. Digital technologies will enable smarter energy production, transmission, transaction, and consumption.

Third, using digital technologies, we can redefine consumer driving and safety experiences in EVs. EVs outperform fossil fuel vehicles in terms of acceleration, stability, and safety. For example, a 10-minute charge can allow EVs to drive 200 kilometers.

Fourth, we will need green, low-carbon data centers and communications networks, so that each watt can support more computing power and connections. Ultimately, ICT infrastructure will become an engine for the green digital economy.

Fifth, with integrated smart energy solutions, we can integrate power sources, grids, loads, and storage to build low-carbon buildings and campuses, which will reduce energy costs and increase energy efficiency. In Shenzhen's Futian District, Huawei Digital Power is already constructing its new Antuoshan campus, which will be the world's largest campus with nearly zero carbon footprint. The campus is expected to be opened in 2022. Once it is running, the campus will generate 1.5 million kWh of green electricity annually, and its annual power consumption will drop from over 14 million kWh to 7 million kWh.

As of September 30, 2021, Huawei Digital Power has helped customers generate 443.5 billion kWh of green power and save 13.6 billion kWh of electricity. This is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 210 million tons and planting 290 million trees.

Working together to build a low-carbon, smart society

A magnificent blueprint for carbon neutrality is unfolding before our very eyes. Let's join hands with our industry partners, both upstream and downstream, as well as governments, industry organizations, and standards organizations to innovate together and contribute to global energy innovation and sustainable development. Together, we will drive the shift toward a low-carbon and intelligent energy revolution, build a low-carbon, smart society, and share a greener and better future!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701100/Huawei.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza speech themed Huawei trends progress Hou Jinlong Senior vice president of Huawei
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 1 dicembre
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, il bimbo in Italia il 3 dicembre
News to go
Variante Omicron, von der Leyen: "Due-tre settimane per capire pericolosità"
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione: responsabilità è di apparati sicurezza Egitto
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, casco obbligatorio a Firenze
News to go
Droga, smantellata organizzazione che trafficava tra Sicilia e Malta
News to go
Maltempo Italia, arriva il grande freddo
News to go
Variante Omicron e super green pass spingono vaccinazioni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 812mila mascherine non conformi
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Juve, Elkann su inchiesta plusvalenze: "Collaboreremo con pm"
News to go
Papa, viaggio a Cipro e in Grecia su migranti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza