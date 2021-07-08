BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company recognized as the winner of 2021 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year

Global nod follows two back-to-back wins of Microsoft Canada's Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace Award (2019 & 2020)

HAARLEM, Netherlands, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company today announced it has won the Security 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"There is no shortage of virtual high fives and wide smiles among the Bulletproof team today," said Chris Johnston, Bulletproof CEO. "Being recognized with the Security 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award at the global level is an incredible honor that truly validates the significant impact Bulletproof's end-to-end security solutions are having in driving value (and peace of mind) for Microsoft customers. Thank you, Microsoft, for your ongoing collaboration, inspiration, and support; and for this exciting and entirely humbling recognition. And to all the 2021 award winners, finalists, and partners at large who enabled and supported customers through the accelerated digital transformation we have seen this past year, we applaud you."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Bulletproof was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Security. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists is available here.

The Security Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who is doing an exceptional job of providing customers with end-to-end security solutions based on Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure Security.

"This new solution provides full endpoint support through Bulletproof's managed services", said Walter Coleman, Group Lead: Information Technology with Trevali Mining Corporation. "They continuously monitor all our firewall information; all the traffic and activity happening on an environment. And they have the ability to immediately triage and segregate affected environments and areas, as well as threats and incidents related to specific user identity or user activity. What that allowed my local teams to do is focus on adding value to the business and other areas. Seeing the backing that Microsoft gives Bulletproof in providing the solutions to us makes me confident that our investment and partnership with Bulletproof was the right choice."

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

Bulletproof has also been named a finalist in two categories of the 2021 Microsoft Canada IMPACT Awards: Security Impact Award and Covid Response Marketing Impact Award. Winners will be announced during during the Canada Keynote & Awards Celebration at Microsoft's largest annual partner event, Inspire, on July 15th.

About BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company:

Bulletproof is headquartered in Canada with offices across the globe. Technology is inextricable to the way modern organizations operate–posing both opportunities and challenges, especially in highly-regulated industries. Bulletproof works with numerous industries across EMEA, United States, and Canada to leverage their extensive industry experience and IT know-how to reduce risk and improve client processes, systems, education, and business infrastructure.

Named Security Microsoft Partner of the Year globally in 2021 and Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada in 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

For more information on Bulletproof visit our website (bulletproofsi.com)

