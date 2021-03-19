Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 08:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:13 Covid, von der Leyen: "70% vaccini entro l'estate? Ce la faremo"

08:04 AstraZeneca "sicuro" per Ema, dalle 15 ripartono vaccinazioni Italia

07:29 Covid, in India record di contagi: dato più alto da novembre

07:24 Seconde case e zona rossa, ecco le regioni 'blindate' per Pasqua

06:46 Omicidio Serena Mollicone, processo al via dopo 20 anni

00:07 AstraZeneca ok per Ema. Italia oggi riprende vaccinazioni

00:02 E' morto Mario Sarzanini, decano della giudiziaria di Roma

23:31 Milan-United 0-1, rossoneri fuori da Europa League

21:58 AstraZeneca dopo ok Ema: "Vaccino non aumenta rischio trombosi"

21:10 SuperEnalotto, centrato '5+1' da oltre 600mila euro

20:54 Shakhtar-Roma 1-2, giallorossi ai quarti di Europa League

20:39 Covid Francia, lockdown e restrizioni in 16 dipartimenti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Bunka Fashion Graduate University's Popular Annual Event Going Online for 1st Time

19 marzo 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- "BFGU Online Festival 'Redefining'" Vol.3 Future Generation Released -

TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional graduate school in Japan, has released "Vol.3 Future Generation," the main content of the online event "BFGU Online Festival 'Redefining'." This is the first online presentation of "Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW)" attracting more than 4,000 visitors from the fashion industry every year.

The fashion show by BFGU's Division of Fashion Creation is a collection of released brands in which a huge number of current young designers participated previously. On the other hand, Division of Fashion Management majors also present research on sustainable fashion, an area acquiring more attention in the industry in recent years. Just take a look at the new power of graduate students in the era of "New Normal."

URL: https://bfgu-bunka.ac.jp/redefining/future/

Graduation Show: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/202103162342/_prw_PI1fl_5l8OURQb.jpg

Site image for illustration purposes only: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/202103162342/_prw_PI2fl_CMI8ab4E.jpg

Division of Fashion Creation Graduation Show 2021 (video):https://youtu.be/yxFh5oT8rNU

The content details of Vol.3 Future Generation

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Event Going online generation Released Event Going
Vedi anche
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
Italia’s Got Talent, Lodovica Comello canta i Queen
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza