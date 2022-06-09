Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:49 Magnoni (Marelli): 'Obbligati a coinvolgere ex ante consumatori in processi business'

15:47 Internazionali d'Italia 2023, 96 giocatori in tabellone

15:46 Vanoni (Ey): 'Oggi è estensione di ogni funzione core azienda'

15:43 Maturità e mascherina, Costa: "Confido in esami senza"

15:43 Spadini (Havas Media Group): 'Illusione di poter misurare tutto, perso di vista obiettivo'

15:42 'Una Marina di libri', ultimo confronto candidati sindaco Palermo

15:40 Boi (Leonardo): 'Crescita fonti e mezzi non significa evoluzione dei media'

15:36 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.888 contagi: a Roma 1.820 casi

15:35 Bastianini e Bagnaia: 'Siamo competitivi, possiamo fare di più'

15:32 Bce lascia tassi fermi, primo rialzo a luglio

15:28 Domenicali (Ducati): 'World Ducati Week torna in presenza, e non vediamo l'ora’

15:26 Le nuove serie animate di Zerocalcare e Igino Straffi in arrivo su Netflix

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Business Innovation through Digitalization: Midea 2025 digital strategy targets 100% business digitalization

09 giugno 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Digital Midea 2025 conference displays Midea actively building a technology group that provides digital solutions combining software and hardware for both B-end and C-end users.

Midea has specified the goals of its 2025 digital strategy: 100% digitalization of the entire operation across the whole value chain, driving business through a user perspective and reaching high-tech industry standards, maintaining industry leadership by building core technology barriers, becoming the first choice in the global smart home industry, and integrating digital technology into business development to innovate business models.

In recent years, Midea has successively established the AI Innovation Center, Midea Software Engineering Institute, Midea Cloud Data Center, and the Privacy Computing Joint Laboratory. This all represents Midea's determination to implement its digital strategy and ambitions in technology transformation.

Zhang Xiaoyi, vice president and CIO of Midea Group, explains: "Digital Midea 2025 reflects the process of Midea gradually approaching our users." In the fields of Smart Home, Smart Building, Smart Travel, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart logistics, and Smart manufacturing, Midea has a unified digital base, providing exclusive data cockpits and exclusive smart decision-making assistants for everyone.

At the press conference, Midea officially launched the home service robot XIAOWEI, a robot with intelligent technology that is an AI butler, family assistant, safety guard, and playmate all in one. In terms of industrial digitalization, Midea further expands from smart home to industrial technology, building technology, and in to other fields, empowering corporate customers and building a new digital ecosystem.

Midea Industrial Technology is committed to supporting industry development through the power of technological innovation, especially in intelligent transportation, industrial automation, energy solutions, and consumer appliances. Midea Building Technologies provides a one-stop solution for air, water, and elevator products worldwide. Midea Cloud focuses on intelligent manufacturing and industrial software. By 2025, it will cover 2,000 industry-leading customers and introduce 1,000 ecological partners. Through perceivable data collection to executable business processes, Midea Annto Logistics realizes a reliable decision-making basis.

For Midea, when all hardware is supported by digital technology, there will be an organic open ecosystem, from every metadata to platforms, systems, home hardware, and even buildings and cities, all connected in a smart digital way, to provide a better digital world. With Midea, the digital world is at the fingertips.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836394/image_1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT AltroAltro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza C end users displays Midea linguaggio C end
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, le ultime news
News to go
Rischio mortalità in aumento a Roma e Milano: ecco perché
News to go
Covid Italia, cosa cambia dal 15 giugno 2022
News to go
Trump, Camera Usa apre indagine su doni da governi esteri
News to go
Auto sulla folla a Berlino, chi è l'attentatore
News to go
Somalia, l'allarme di Save the Children
News to go
Messico, migliaia di migranti in marcia verso frontiera Usa
News to go
Spiavano cittadini, violati sistemi videosorveglianza privati
News to go
Sciopero aerei oggi 8 giugno
News to go
Fao: "Ridurre perdite e sprechi alimentari"
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Lavrov ad Ankara: ultime news
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza