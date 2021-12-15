Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:23 Sileri contro il filosofo: "Non sa niente di covid e vaccino"

11:16 Covid oggi Italia, Locatelli: "Anche tra i bimbi ricoveri e morti, vaccinare"

11:11 Miceli (Cnappc): "Sismabonus utile per sicurezza"

10:47 Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "Pronti a immunizzare casa per casa"

10:44 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.036 contagi: bollettino 15 dicembre

10:37 Variante Omicron, Galli: "Attendiamo importante aumento contagi"

10:19 Variante Omicron, von der Leyen: "Dominante in Ue entro un mese"

10:03 Scanzi, Cartabianca e scontro con Contri: "Nessuna stima dei complottari"

09:33 Di Gregorio (Asl 2 Abruzzo): "Emofilia non più ostacolo per le relazioni"

09:31 Pollio (Città Salute Torino): "Famiglia fondamentale in gestione emofilia"

09:28 Biasoli (Bufalini Cesena): "Viaggiare è possibile per chi soffre di emofilia"

09:25 Draghi: "Variante Omicron impone massima attenzione, vaccinarsi è essenziale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Business Outlook for 2022: Global Chief Executives Positive

15 dicembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80% of global chief executives across 44 industries believe economic growth will remain strong in 2022, although it's not without a high level of uncertainty, according to a new survey by YPO.

Conducted 18 November – 5 December with 1,700 chief executives in 101 countries responding, top YPO Global Pulse Survey findings include:

YPO Global Pulse Methodology:The YPO Global Pulse was conducted by YPO from 18 November – 5 December 2021 via an online questionnaire. A total of 1,700 YPO members responded and represent 101 different countries. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

About YPO:YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Visit ypo.org for more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1065220/YPO_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
business Outlook growth will remain strong Outlook business
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, De Luca: "No a feste di piazza a Capodanno"
News to go
Vela, Bertarelli presenta Alinghi Red Bull
News to go
Catania, 27enne uccisa: trovato cadavere sospetto killer
News to go
Varese, frode fiscale per 34 milioni di euro
News to go
Rapporto Migrantes: "In calo arrivi irregolari in Italia e Ue"
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza