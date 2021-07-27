Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:02 Onlus denuncia Fedez per il testo del brano 'Tu come li chiami'

20:46 CR7, ricoverata per Covid la sorella di Ronaldo

20:32 Giustizia, Lega: "Italia non può essere ostaggio Conte e Grillo"

19:48 Il neo rettore di Palermo Midiri: "Parola d'ordine semplificazione'

19:20 E' morto Gianni Nazzaro, il cantante aveva 72 anni

19:16 'Oltre le nostre vite', il primo film da regista dell'attore Fabio Martorana

19:11 Giustizia, totiani rompono con Fi e blindano riforma Cartabia

19:06 Alitalia, nuova cassa integrazione a oltre 7mila dipendenti

18:47 Tokyo 2020, Biles si ritira da finale a squadre

18:35 Covid oggi Lombardia, 641 contagi e un morto: bollettino 27 luglio

18:30 Foti (Fond. Magna Grecia): 'Innovare per promuovere occupazione e cultura'

18:21 Caso camici, indagini chiuse: "Frode per tutelare immagine di Fontana"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Businesses are Back to Offices, Ofer Kerzner says

27 luglio 2021 | 15.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

According to CBRE research, employees wish to go back to offices to get a healthier work-life balance. However, the role of offices has changed. What does it mean for employees and investors, explains Ofer Kerzner.

KIEV, Ukraine, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor Ofer Kerzner is certain that soon offices will turn into a place for communication, educational events and career development. He states: "People want a business center to be a comfortable place to spend the whole day in. Clients wish for a children's zone, lounge zone, cafés and restaurants in a building and within walking distance."

The hybrid office model can suit these needs. It implies a chain of main offices and of small satellite ones near big apartment complexes. It allows employees to work within walking distance from home and has everything they need to rest from work.

For small companies and freelancers, co-workings might be suitable. Such format attracts clients with flexible working hours, negotiable lease periods, various sizes of rented spaces and the ability to quickly change their working format.

Co-workings are great places to extend one's network and get help from colleagues. One of the first co-workings in Ukrainian capital Kyiv was opened at "Art-zavod Platforma" for this purpose.

Another option for freelancers to work with similar-minded people are co-livings: apartments where a resident has a single private room and a shared common place. Co-livings gather people with similar values, they share household and spend free time together.

Globally office rents will rise in the first quarter of 2022 and return to pre-crisis levels in 2025. Ofer Kerzner suggests that 2021 could be the right time to invest in business centers because now investors can find objects at reasonable prices.

In Kyiv, the trend for a hybrid office model can kick-start new projects on the Left bank of Dnipro River. There are plenty of former industrial zones there, which can be transformed into up-to-date business centers. Low capital costs for purchase and renovation, shorter project duration and smaller market density will enable investors to offer quality office space at 2/3 of the B-class rental price near the city center.

It is important to keep in mind, though, that unlike in stable global markets, where it is typical to sign a 10-year lease contract, in Ukraine 3-5-year rental periods are more common.

Co-livings will switch to medium and long-term leases, as it is less risky for landlords.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
healthier work life balance ricerca automatica balance search
Vedi anche
News to go
Meteo, caldo record in arrivo
News to go
Covid, "da febbraio 99% morti senza vaccinazione completa"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Bordignon argento nel sollevamento pesi
News to go
No Green pass, ancora proteste a Roma
News to go
Maltempo in Lombardia, torrenti esondati e frane
News to go
Lavoro e sesso, l'allarme di Save The Children sui bimbi-schiavi
Tokyo2020, Dell'Aquila: "Vincere l'oro non mi ha travolto, mi sento rilassato"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, altre due medaglie per l'Italia
News to go
Naufragio al largo della Libia, morti 57 migranti
News to go
Torna a parlare grazie ad elettrodi nel cervello
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Federica Pellegrini nella storia: quinta finale alle Olimpiadi
News to go
Covid Italia, aumentano i ricoveri in reparto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza