Businesses can count on govt to boost their global presence - Tajani

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani wants to forge "dialogue" with business associations and aid the internationalisation of companies, which are "ambassadors of Italy in the world", he said on Tuesday.

"I intend to develop dialogue with business category associations to support you in an ever-more effective way - you can count on me," Tajani said in a video message for an event organised by the Confcommercio association.

The government is using "growth diplomacy" to boost Italian companies and their "know-how" worldwide, and is looking to host major events as part of this strategy, Tajani said.

"I am thinking of the UN summit on food systems in Rome at the end of July, I am also thinking of sporting events such as the Rider Cup in September and the Giro d'Italia in May, but also the Jubilee (in 2025)," Tajani said.

A successful bid by Rome to host the Expo 2030 world trade fair is "our wish and the goal towards which we are working together with Italy's businesses, Tajani underlined.

Rome is vying with Busan (the Republic of Korea), Odesa (Ukraine) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) to host Expo 2030, which the foreign ministry estimates could generate over 50 billion euros for Italy's economy.