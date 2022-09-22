Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:15 live Roma, crollo al Globe Theatre: 15 ragazzi coinvolti, 6 in ospedale

13:55 Totolo: "A Roma e Napoli fondi Pnrr anche ai centri sociali"

13:52 Bonomi: "Le imprese hanno fatto la loro parte ma non siamo invincibili, economia Italia in frenata"

13:47 Elezioni 2022, la ricercatrice Totolo: "A Napoli centri sociali di lotta e di governo"

13:47 Giovannini: "Regolamento per la nautica è pronto e sta per essere inviato alle altre amministrazioni"

13:36 Ambasciata russa pubblica foto Putin con leader italiani: "C'è molto da ricordare"

13:30 Elezioni, contestazioni centri sociali: in un libro la mappa delle 'violenze rosse' in Italia

13:25 Russia, Mosca: "Arruolare chi protesta non è contro legge"

13:09 Zanzare 'progettate' per non diffondere malaria, lo studio

13:08 Covid, sindrome infiammatoria in bimbi ha causa genetica: lo studio

12:52 Salvini: "La Russa? Ai funerali non si alza il braccio"

12:52 Terremoto oggi Marche, scossa magnitudo 4.1

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BY-XM6 Mini: BOYA Announces A New Version of 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System

22 settembre 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOYA is pleased to introduce the BY-XM6 Mini, an advanced and versatile 2.4GHz wireless microphone system that expands on the success of the classic BY-XM6 microphone series with a further improvement in portability. With the features of ultra-compact, stable signal transmission, and two-person shoots, it ensures that the crystal-clear sound can be captured and enables the audio to be collected and mixed together or into a separate channel. Furthermore, the transmitters can automatically pair with the receiver when turned on, and thanks to the ultra-compact design, they can be easily clipped to clothing without creating any sensation, providing users with a high-quality recording experience, especially during outdoor activities.

Mini yet Mighty

In terms of the BY-XM6 Mini's design concept, it maintains the priority of being lightweight and comfortable, the transmitter each weighs only 14.5g and 34g for the receiver accordingly, which is very impressive progress and what's called a "compact, yet versatile" wireless microphone. Plus, the receiver features an OLED display to show all vital information, making sure every detail during the shooting can be under control.

Global Free Frequency 2.4GHz ISM Wireless Technology

By introducing an advanced 2.4GHz ISM wireless transmission technology, a built-in omnidirectional microphone, and an automatic frequency-hopping function, the BY-XM6 Mini microphone system delivers professional high-quality sound with an impressive sensitivity of -39dB and effectively avoids static noise and auto dropouts. Moreover, it ensures stable and interference-free signal transmission with a range of up to 100m without obstacles.

High-performance Battery & Wide Compatibility

The BY-XM6 Mini is designed to perfectly work with DSLR, mirrorless, mixers, modern computers, smartphones, tablets, and more. In addition, both transmitter and receiver are equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that makes it a worthwhile option for content creators to consider if they are constantly shooting outdoors.

About BOYA

BOYA is a professional audio equipment solutions company based in China. With a focus on innovation and quality, BOYA is known for its excellent electro-acoustic products and outstanding professional audio solutions, including a wide range of microphones, headphones, and photographic audio peripherals. For more information, please visit https://www.boya-mic.com.

Contact Information

Diana WuSales Directorsales@boya-mic.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900389/BOYA_BY_XM6_Mini_2_4GHz_Wireless_Microphone_System.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/by-xm6-mini-boya-announces-a-new-version-of-2-4ghz-wireless-microphone-system-301628659.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza wireless Microphone system rete wireless wireless classic BY XM6
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: presto nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Russia, 007 Gb: per mobilitazione riservisti ci vorranno mesi
News to go
Angela Merkel, nel 2024 in libreria le 'memorie politiche'
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza