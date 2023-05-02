Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:32 Decreto lavoro, Renzi: "Più importante taglio tasse? Giorgia ma che stai a dì?"

14:29 Funerali Augello, il ricordo di Meloni commuove

14:23 Assegno inclusione e lavoro: quando 'non si può rifiutare' un'offerta?

14:09 Napoli, De Laurentiis: "Doppia vittoria con Juve vale tutto lo scudetto"

14:08 Accademia Lincei, Premi Feltrinelli a Türec e Sahin per la Medicina, a Iliopoulos per la Fisica

13:35 Pagliuca (Cnpr): "Pronti a nuove sfide da affrontare con trasparenza e competenza"

13:32 Serena Williams di nuovo incinta, secondo figlio per la campionessa

13:25 Ucraina, adesione Nato e il rischio delusione per Kiev

13:14 Costellazione satellitare Iris2, nasce partnership fra operatori europei spaziali e di tlc

13:01 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati uccisi: le perdite di Mosca e Kiev

12:59 Concerto 1 maggio, Sangiuliano: "Rovelli? Non si è scritta una bella pagina"

12:30 Cinema, David Speciale a Enrico Vanzina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit Introduces a New Era of Hassle-Free Crypto Lending

02 maggio 2023 | 12.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 2 May 2023 - Bybit, the third most visited crypto exchange in the world, has announced the launch of its new lending service: Bybit Lending. This cutting-edge product lets users earn high-interest payouts on their idle crypto assets.

Bybit Lending offers a high APR, making it a convenient and lucrative way for users to earn passive income. Interest is paid hourly and users can deposit and redeem their funds anytime, allowing them to make the most of market fluctuations. The product also benefits from Bybit’s state-of-the-art risk management systems, ensuring users’ assets are secured throughout the lending process.

By following four straightforward steps, users can embark on their lending journey with Bybit via the website or Bybit App version 4.16, making the lending product accessible for new and experienced clients alike. Lenders simply contribute their idle crypto assets to a pool to earn interest payouts.

Borrowers can utilize loans for multiple earning strategies, such as trading Bybit’s perpetual contracts or capturing a spread using Bybit Earn. All borrowers will post collateral greater than/equal to the loan amount to ensure the safety of lenders’ capital.

Bybit Lending is an intermediary, bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders in the crypto environment. And with Bybit’s enhanced KYC, AML, and proof of reserves, the process is as transparent as it is seamless.

“At Bybit, we believe in offering our users multiple avenues to generate passive income,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO. “Bybit Lending allows users to utilize strategies such as borrowing from liquidity providers, carry trading, and taking advantage of high APR, giving our users various new options to grow their wealth.”

“By offering attractive returns on idle cryptocurrencies, we are again bringing next-level opportunities to our users in the area of capital efficiency," said Zhou. “This is another step on our mission to making the world of Web3 more accessible and uncomplicated.”

#Bybit / #NextLevelProducts

More From Bybit

Looking to Take Out a Crypto Loan on Bybit? Here’s What You Need to Know

Bybit Lending Announcements

Explained: What Are Crypto Lending and Loans in DeFi?

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hassle Free crypto Lending crypto crypto assets Bybit Lending
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Usa: l'offensiva di Mosca è fallita. Ultime news
News to go
Francia, scontri e arresti nei cortei per il 1 maggio
News to go
Sudan, cessate il fuoco sempre più fragile
News to go
Carlo III, sale l'attesa per l'incoronazione
News to go
Servizi sanitari e disuguaglianze, lo studio
News to go
Stupro alla stazione di Milano, arrestato il presunto aggressore
News to go
Ucraina, 'comandante' mercenari Wagner minaccia il ritiro da Bakhmut
News to go
L'Aquila, Mattarella a giuramento 1.175 allievi marescialli Gdf
News to go
Mascherine in ospedali e Rsa, nuove regole dal 1 maggio
News to go
Napoli, tutto pronto per la festa scudetto
News to go
Migranti, accordo Ue-Tunisia su lotta a traffico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza