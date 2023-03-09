Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 16:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:54 Milano-Cortina, il Comitato lancia il progetto Young Reporters

15:51 Corea del Nord, lanciato missile balistico a corto raggio nel Mar Giallo

15:41 Migranti, opposizioni abbandonano lavori Commissione

15:38 Le nonne replicano lo show di Rihanna, il video vola

15:27 Russia, Solovyev: "Un drone mi ha bombardato" - Video

15:17 Folla di parlamentari per l'ultimo saluto ad Astorre in Senato, Schlein 50 minuti alla camera ardente

15:10 Il Papa e lo smart working: "Buona soluzione purché non isoli"

14:42 Irpef, 3 aliquote nella riforma targata Meloni

14:05 Spreco alimentare, sui cibi arriva indicazione 'spesso buono oltre'

13:53 Viterbo, svastica e scritta contro Elly Schlein

13:10 Genova è la Capitale italiana del Libro 2023

13:05 Spionaggio, processo Biot: Procura militare chiede l'ergastolo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit Launches Unified Trading Fest: Unlock $700K Prize Pool and Optimize Trades

09 marzo 2023 | 10.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 9 March 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to announce the launch of its first Unified Trading Fest competition. With over $700,000 in rewards up for grabs, this is an event for all Bybit traders. The 2-week-long competition starts on March 8th and ends on March 25th.

The competition offers a unique trading experience, allowing users to optimize their trades with Bybit’s new unified trading account (UTA). The UTA allows traders to manage their positions across both spot and derivatives trading with one single account. During the competition, users will be ranked based on their total trading volume during the two-week period.

Bybit has claimed the no. 2 spot in futures and perpetuals trading several times this year with daily trading volume totaling tens of billions of dollars thanks to its deep liquidity and split-second trading engine. Indeed, Bybit recorded its highest-ever market share in crypto derivative markets at 14.6% in January 2023.

The event is open to all users trading either spot (excluding USDC/USDT, BUSD/USDT, DAI/USDT, WBTC/BTC, and all USDC Spot pairs) or derivatives (USDC and USDT contracts). To qualify for rewards, traders must hit a total trading volume of at least $1,000 during the two weeks. And those who upgrade to UTA and hit a minimum trading volume of $10,000 on perpetual contracts will be eligible for an extra 50,000 USDC prize pool.

The higher a trader’s total volume is, the better their rank on the leaderboard, and the more rewards get unlocked. The prize pool for this competition includes both ranking prizes as well as random draw prizes for top participants who meet certain criteria, so there are multiple chances to win.

Bybit's UTA is an all-in-one upgrade optimized for seamless and strategic trading. It enables users to trade across instruments such as spot, futures, perpetuals, and options all from one account. Also offering a clear and comprehensive view of risk and margin across positions, Bybit’s UTA supports over 60 asset types for cross-margin trading and unrealized profits can be used to open new positions for utmost flexibility and capital efficiency.

“Bybit is all about delivering next-level opportunities,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We have built an incredible product with our UTA and to celebrate its successful launch, I encourage all traders to come and see for themselves the benefits of trading with Bybit’s UTA and capture their share of this fantastic prize pool.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #NextLevelOpportunities

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Bybit Launches Unified Trading Fest Bybit Launches March 2023 Unified Trading Fest
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, le misure al vaglio del governo
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante Privacy: "Se utente dice no via da lista"
News to go
Migranti, decreto legge Cutro in 10 articoli
News to go
Ucraina, ultime news: missili Russia su tutto il Paese
News to go
Champions League, Milan ai quarti di 11 anni dopo
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi senza sosta a Lampedusa: oltre 1.300 nell'hotspot
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: protezione temporanea profughi prorogabile fino al 2025
News to go
Traffico rifiuti speciali, tre arresti e sequestri per 12 mln di euro
News to go
Taranto, scoperti 220 beneficiari reddito cittadinanza non dovuto
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Non avrebbe senso tornare alle regole di prima"
News to go
8 marzo, una donna su cinque lascia il lavoro dopo il primo figlio
News to go
8 marzo, piazze in viola per la festa della donna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza