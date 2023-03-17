Bybit Reports Surge in Trading Volume Amidst USDC Volatility

●Bybit’s spot market volume for USDC grows by 1,437%

●Bybit becomes No.2 crypto exchange in MENA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 17 March 2023 - Bybit reports a surge in volume for USDC pairs as the world’s third most visited crypto exchange ramps up efforts to meet market demands. Relying on trusted platforms to navigate the recent crypto and banking volatility, customers are turning to Bybit for its rock-solid security and market depth.

Bybit’s spot market volume for USDC grew 1,437%, with USDC contribution to the total spot trading volume rising from 8% to 40%. Bybit’s perpetual market saw the daily trading volume of the USDC/USDT pair exceeding $380 million, and the annualized funding rate reaching as high as 740%.

Bybit’s success is a testament to its rapidly expanding user base, and the trust traders, institutions, and investors put in the platform. Bybit’s battle-tested trading engine, proof of reserves, and sound risk management have seen the crypto exchange grow its market share throughout 2022 despite challenges — a trend that continues in 2023.

To optimize the trading experience and flexibility in portfolio management, Bybit is now offering zero fees on its options contracts and zero fees on all USDC Spot pairs and major stablecoin pairs such as USDC/USDT, BUSD/USDT, DAI/USDT, and WBTC/BTC.

While long-term issues affect the legacy financial system, the crypto exchange has been offering new alternatives from the world of Web3 including Bybit Wallet, which allows users to access decentralized finance apps while keeping their funds safe in custody. The newly launched Bybit Card, a debit card powered by the Mastercard network, allows users to off-ramp crypto into fiat to easily make purchases or take out cash from ATMs. The digital card is already available with preorders for the physical card commencing March 17.

Bybit has also announced the plan for a new headquarters in Dubai in spring 2023. With more than 400 crypto and blockchain businesses operating in the Middle East's burgeoning digital assets hub, Bybit has taken the No.2 spot among exchanges in the region. In just under a year, Bybit has generated $33.5b in trading volume across the Middle East and North Africa and is on track to double that figure in 2023.

“One thing we do well at Bybit is to Listen, Care and Improve. It is our job to be there for our customers when they need us the most. And we are able to support the surge in volumes in volatile markets because of years of building on platform integrity, fund safety, security, product integrations and risk management. We are determined to empower our customers with next-level products such as AI trading bots, easy fiat conversions, and proof of reserves,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Bybit is the choice of reliability and transparency in times of high volatility, and these are qualities that will steer Bybit towards its goal of becoming the go-to 'Crypto Ark' for investors worldwide,” he said.

