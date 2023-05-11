Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:06
Comunicato stampa

Bybit Revs Up Its Sponsorship Game: Backing Safehouse Racegraph in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

11 maggio 2023 | 12.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 11 May 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Safehouse Racegraph Lamborghini team for Super Trofeo in Asia. This partnership is a thrilling new step for Bybit, as it continues to accelerate toward the future of finance.

With this sponsorship, Bybit will be supporting Safehouse Racegraph’s quest for victory at the Super Trofeo series, which consists of six races across five countries in Asia and Australia. The deal will see Bybit’s striking logo prominently displayed on the team's car as they compete on iconic circuits such as Sepang and Fuji.

Bybit is no stranger to sports sponsorship, inking one of the biggest sports sponsorship deals of all time when it became the Principle Team Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing in February 2022. The deal with Safehouse Racegraph will further extend the crypto exchange’s reach in Asia and Australia as the crypto revolution gears up globally.

Safehouse Racegraph has recently made an exciting addition to its driver lineup for the upcoming season. Singapore-based Finnish driver MikkoNassi, known for his illustrious career in karting, has turned his sights toward GT competition and will be bringing his immense talents to Safehouse Racegraph. Joining him on the team will be 27-year-old Singaporean Ni Weiliang, who has honed his racing skills through a successful career in Asian single seaters.

“We are excited to be part of this amazing journey with the Safehouse Racegraph Lamborghini team and their pursuit of excellence on the racetrack,” said Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit. “Through this partnership, we hope to showcase our shared values: next-level performance, reliability, and opportunities. We look forward to seeing our logo on track and cheering on our drivers!”

More From Bybit

Bybit Race Insider

Bybit x Oracle Red Bull Racing: 2022 Championship Moments

Bybit x Oracle Red Bull Racing x Azuki: World's First Blue-Chip NFT on an F1 Car

#Bybit / #NextLevelPartnerships / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

