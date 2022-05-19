Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:07
comunicato stampa

/C O R R E C T I O N -- mParticle/

19 maggio 2022 | 17.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In the news release, mParticle democratizes access to its enterprise grade customer data infrastructure product, issued 19-May-2022 by mParticle over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the quote in the first sentence of the third paragraph was missing attribution. The complete, corrected release follows:

mParticle democratizes access to its enterprise grade customer data infrastructure product

New options aim to bring best in class customer data infrastructure to teams and companies of all sizes to help them improve customer retention and efficiently accelerate growth

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leader in customer data infrastructure, today announced it would make its enterprise product available via two additional options including a free trial, along with a growth tier offering for growth oriented companies. The new programs are aimed at helping teams maintain data trust, and efficiently scale their first party data assets amidst ever changing internal and external demands across business, economic, and regulatory realms.

Given the current economic uncertainty, along with the continued ripple effect in the wake of the changes to the identity landscape since iOS 14, teams at companies of all sizes need to do more with less while optimizing customer experience and retention. This begins with establishing a strong first-party data foundation to maximize efficiency at scale, and making it easy to operationalize high quality customer data for personalized customer experiences.

"Economic volatility always brings a flight to value, where business survival is based on the ability to rapidly innovate for the customer," said Karen Gallantry, Chief Revenue Officer of mParticle. "The opportunity to improve data quality, governance, and connectivity are universal in nature, and are becoming more mission critical with each passing day. We're excited to be able to offer the capabilities used by some of the biggest and best brands in the world to teams of all sizes."

Both onboarding options are available starting today, and includes the following:

For more information, or to start a free trial, visit the mParticle website at www.mparticle.com.

About mParticlemParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, Spotify, and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. mParticle announced a $150M fundraise in October 2021 led by Permira on the heels of strong growth and product innovation.

Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe. For more information, visit http://mparticle.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471487/mParticle_Logo.jpg  

