Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/

29 giugno 2022 | 12.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In the news release, PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario, issued 28-Jun-2022 by PokerStars over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the fourth paragraph, the guaranteed prize pool amount should read "$1 million" rather than $1.5 million as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars, part of Flutter Entertainment, announced today it has been granted a full registration to operate in the Canadian province of Ontario, by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The registration provides for a regulated offering to the community in Ontario, across PokerStars' three verticals of poker, casino, and sport, featuring many of the gaming products that players know and love, while presenting a localised schedule and offering, as well as experiences and benefits that only PokerStars can offer. With more than 5,000 games, poker, blackjack and much more, available 24/7, the in-app and online experience provides consumers with a variety of exciting ways to play and be rewarded.

"In many respects Ontario is our home market, given the first ever hand of PokerStars was played here over 20 years ago, so we are thrilled about the new regulated environment within which our players can play", said Tom Warren, MD - Marketing. "A lot has changed in that time, but our commitment to offering our players the most epic and thrilling experience in the market hasn't – and we can't wait to get started."

To mark the launch of the new PokerStars CAON platform, PokerStars will be hosting a special launch series, the Ontario Platinum Series, exclusively for those in Ontario from July 10 -18, offering a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

There is much more ahead in Ontario this summer with epic events and experiences in the works for players who join the PokerStars family, including a fantastic rewards programme, which will give players double rewards throughout July and August, in addition to a new weekly flagship event, known as the New Sunday Majors, which will be a special Sunday tournament with a $100k guaranteed prize pool.

PokerStars is also looking forward to working closely with its gaming partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to provide players with epic rewards, opportunities, and experiences.

For any further information, please contact press@pokerstars.com.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/

CONTACT: press@pokerstars.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849393/PokerStars.jpg

 

