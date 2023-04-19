Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:09 Ecco le 25 aziende italiane dove fare carriera secondo Linkedin

14:08 Omicidio madre del tiktoker De Caprio, da fermata "parziali ammissioni"

13:53 A Genova la mostra 'Sinfonie d'Arte' organizzata da Bper Banca e Fondazione Carige

13:44 Ucraina-Russia, Cina: "Sosteniamo sforzi Ue per colloqui di pace"

13:36 Ucraina, l'annuncio di Kiev: arrivati i missili Patriot

13:28 Torna la City Nature Challenge, in campo anche Roma con 450 città del mondo

13:14 Morto Federico Salvatore, aveva 63 anni

12:54 Sudan, tregua non ferma gli scontri: almeno 30 morti

12:47 New York, crolla garage di 4 piani: un morto e 5 feriti - Video

12:43 Ue, Mattarella: "Non è somma di umori e interessi nazionali"

12:40 Valditara: "Grande astrattezza in progettazione Pnrr, ma straordinaria occasione"

12:28 Ucraina, Medvedev minaccia Seul: "Presto dovrà vedersela con armi russe"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

C4T Raises €4 Million to Drive Growth and Digitisation of European Customs Declarations

19 aprile 2023 | 12.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Customs4trade NV (C4T), a leading cloud-based customs declarations platform, raised €4 million in new capital to support product investment and execute its growth plans in the UK and Europe.

MECHELEN, Belgium, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C4T, known in the sector for its fully automated single message/double filing system as well as Special Procedures modules like Customs Warehousing, Inward Processing/Outward Processing and Returned Goods Relief, will use the funds to develop new products and services for its customers as well as cement its leading position amongst UK and European importers and exporters as the customs declarations platform of choice.  

C4T's CAS platform allows companies to fully digitise their customs declarations processes giving them more transparency, control and oversight of customs data in a fully compliant environment.  CAS enables customers to implement more efficient inventory management, optimised trade procedures, and improved compliance. Some 95% of the customs declarations processed by C4T have zero manual intervention. 

"Digitised customs declarations is the oil that greases the wheels of international trade and C4T has some of the highest-grade oil in the business," said Chief Executive Rupert Spiegelberg. "We are proud to be supporting so many incredible international brands and will be using this new investment to continue to improve our platform and stay the leading provider of cloud-based customs SaaS solutions."

In Q1 2023, C4T's CAS digital platform processed almost triple the number of customs filings per month compared to the same period a year earlier. C4T, which employees some 80 people in offices in Wigan, UK, and Mechelen, Belgium, is now supporting import and export trade flows for customers in the UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Ireland such as Honda, Aldi, Isuzu, Agristo and many other manufacturers and household brands, in particular in the Automotive, FMCG, Retail and Manufacturing sectors. 

Approximately 600 million import and export customs declarations are made in Europe each year according to the World Customs Organisation 2021/2022 Annual Report and the overwhelming majority of these are processed through the mainly manual, high-cost network of brokers across the continent. C4T's mission is to digitise this sector to reduce cost, processing time, and errors as well as help companies optimise their tax liabilities.  

The CAS platform is connected to government customs declaration systems in the UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Ireland as well as all relevant major ports and other points of entry in these countries. We are also in the process of integrating our systems with upgraded government platforms in Belgium (IDMS) and the Netherlands (DMS) due later this year having successfully integrated into the UK's new CDS and Ireland's new AES government customs declaration platforms in recent months. 

The capital increase was supported by existing venture capital investors, France's Hi-Innov Dentressangle and Germany's 42Cap, the management team, and a group of prominent European angel investors.  

Notes for Editors

About Customs4trade (C4T)

Customs4trade NV (C4T) has developed CAS, a collaborative hub, built on the Microsoft Azure platform delivered as a service (SaaS). It is designed to manage regional and worldwide customs and trade compliance quickly and accurately, with a digital-first approach, helping customers stay ahead of the digitisation of customs processes. CAS provides customers with continual updates and feature enhancements, including the incorporation of any changes to legislation and compliance regulation—along with Azure's signature accessibility, scalability, and security.

Forward-thinking companies are turning to C4T to help them navigate customs and trade with native-cloud software and managed services for their organisation's highest strategic benefit.

For more information or to contact the company, please visit www.customs4trade.com

Media Contact:

Mimi RichardsonCustoms4tradeTel: + 44 (0) 161 513 5461E-mail: mimi.richardson@customs4trade.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057967/Customs4trade_NV.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057968/C4T_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/c4t-raises-4-million-to-drive-growth-and-digitisation-of-european-customs-declarations-301801635.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza its growth plans in the Uk support product investment customs declarations platform investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Calo natalità in Italia, polemica tra ministro Lollobrigida e Pd
News to go
Salerno, sequestrati 57 mln a 274 imprese
News to go
Pnrr, Fitto: "Non stiamo sfasciando nulla"
News to go
Firenze, furti nei bagagli smarriti: denunciati due magazzinieri aeroporto
Auschwitz, la commozione di Mattarella: "Un orrore inimmaginabile" - Video
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, possibile presentare domanda per il 2023
News to go
Fuga documenti Pentagono, intercettato anche Guterres
News to go
Mattarella in Polonia, visita ad Auschwitz
News to go
Runner morto a Trento, catturata orsa Jj4
News to go
Addio a Julia Ituma, commozione ai funerali
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza