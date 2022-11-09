Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

CAI Establishes Data Center Division

09 novembre 2022 | 14.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Josh Hoops named Vice President, Data Centers

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to the life sciences, data center, and process manufacturing industries, today announced the formation of a Data Centers division to be led by Josh Hoops.

"I am humbled to lead CAI's data center business into the future. We have an amazing team of experienced professionals who will continue to support our clients to drive Operational Readiness in data centers around the globe. Providing integrated solutions from project kickoff to operations and maintenance, our teams have successfully delivered 1,000's of MW of data center capacity. I look forward to leading our team, enabling growth, and maintaining excellence in project delivery as we continue to provide value to our clients," said Josh.

"Based on a history of successful facility inspection, testing, and startup across multiple industries, CAI is moving its data center services into a stand-alone business division. This move broadens our data center services to the entire facility lifecycle delivering value for our data center clients. We know our unique industry approach shortens the time to reach operational readiness and lowers the total cost of ownership for these mission critical facilities. I look forward to working with Josh to drive value for both our clients and our employee owners," says Mike Martin, CEO.

Josh Hoops, the new Vice President for CAI Data Centers; assumes responsibility for leading these teams to drive excellence in mission critical facility operational readiness worldwide. An expert in operations management, he has experience across multiple industries improving a variety of fundamental and complex aspects of organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

Josh has over 30 years of management and operations experience in the United States Navy as a Submarine Officer and Asset Management, Building Commissioning and Management Consulting. He held several operational and executive management level positions, overseeing up to 1200 employees, including operations and maintenance, safety, personal qualification, and professional development. Josh holds a BS degree in Computer Science from University of North Florida and an MBA in Project Management from Columbia Southern University. While at CAI, as the Global Director, Program & Project Management, he has supervised major capital projects across multiple industries around the globe delivering value for CAI's clients and employee owners.

CAI have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, and Singapore, we are an international team of over 850 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our integrated engineering, technical, and quality consulting services are designed to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

Contact:David Shenberger+13177219847dwshen@cagents.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395736/CAI_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cai-establishes-data-center-division-301672330.html

