Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:30 Pd, Parisi: "Il cambio del nome? Preziosa provocazione ma tutto dipende dal progetto"

19:18 Da 'spider Nuvolari' di Calderoli a Smart di Bernini, le auto dei ministri

19:14 Nordio 'Paperone' dei ministri: dichiara 232mila euro nel 2021

19:08 Ucraina, Borrell: "Kiev deve vincere la guerra"

19:06 Arena Verona, cade pezzo di stella di Natale: danneggiati gradoni

19:05 Messina Denaro, arrestato Andrea Bonafede: boss usava sua identità

18:37 Gruppo Wagner, ex comandante fuggito in Norvegia arrestato dalla polizia

18:21 Roma, madre e figlia trovate morte in casa: sentito ex fidanzato 'sciamano'

18:07 Kyle Jenner e la moda 'bestiale', l'abito è un leone (finto)

17:55 'Vino nuoce alla salute', Tajani: "Irlanda disponibile a confronto su etichette"

17:44 Penalizzazione Juve, Fagioli: "Club lotterà"

17:18 Governo, quanto guadagnano i ministri Abodi e Locatelli

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Calero-MDSL Rebrands to Reflect Simple Clarity of Product: Calero

23 gennaio 2023 | 18.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero-MDSL, a leader in the high-growth Technology Expense Management (TEM) software space announced a rebranding today. This unveiling includes the simplification of its name to Calero, and the renaming of its platform to Calero.com, accompanied by a new logo and refreshed visual identity.

"As we looked at our roadmap to the future, we realized that our brand and image needed to reflect our philosophy of simplicity and our technology-first approach to solving expense management problems. Shortening to Calero embraces the familiarity of the name, while the new visual identity embodies our 'always on' energy," said Scott Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we wanted to highlight the evolutionary path we have taken to offer the only software capable of delivering Telecom, Mobile, SaaS, and UCaaS expense management in a single platform. What better way is there to celebrate that accomplishment than by renaming the platform in a manner that intrinsically links it to the company name itself?"

The new look and feel boldly heralds the innovative path the company is forging, highlighted in 2022 by:

"The Calero.com platform will continue to be the best solution both for the 'now' and the 'what's next'. As exciting as this announcement is, I am even more excited about what is to come in the remainder of 2023. Be ready," concluded Gilbert.

Learn more at www.Calero.com

Calero is the leading Technology Expense Management provider, managing over $25 billion in spend worldwide for thousands of organizations in 102 countries. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer success, Calero partners with organizations to provide a modernized, centralized technology expense management solution that supports Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, and SaaS Subscription Management. Calero is the industry leader in initiatives that solve pervasive market problems and continues to be recognized by industry analysts for award-winning achievements. The company is committed to serving customers with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control, and optimization of their entire technology ecosystem.  

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $16 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a Boston-based middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988265/Calero_MDSL___Rebrands_as_Calero.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calero-mdsl-rebrands-to-reflect-simple-clarity-of-product-calero-301728319.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN93952 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza the high growth Technology Expense Management software space announced This unveiling includes Technology Expense Management
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Piano Mattei interesse Europa o resta approccio miope"
News to go
Sessanta opere trafugate tornano in Italia da Usa
News to go
Genova, sequestrati al porto macchinari per fabbricazione bossoli
News to go
Carburanti, Assoutenti: sciopero benzinai va revocato
News to go
Iran, Ue adotta nuovo pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
Usa, sparatoria Monterey Park: suicida sospetto killer
News to go
Armi Ucraina, oggi il dl alla Camera
News to go
Stipendi, i dati Bankitalia per il 2022
News to go
Aeroporto Malpensa, i controlli della Gdf
News to go
Giustizia, Meloni: "Piena fiducia in Nordio"
News to go
Maltempo, freddo e neve con il ciclone Attila
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, esposto Codacons in Procura
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza