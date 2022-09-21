Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:51 Elezioni 2022, Rifondazione Comunista querela Mollicone di FdI

19:40 Palermo, inaugurato anno scolastico con alzabandiera Esercito

19:36 'Donne e potere di fare', venerdì la presentazione a Palermo

19:31 Ucraina, scambio 10 prigionieri stranieri tra Mosca e Kiev

19:09 Russia, telefonata-trappola a figlio Peskov: "Vai in guerra"

19:06 Usa, procura Ny fa causa a Trump: "Anni di frodi per arricchirsi"

19:06 Elezioni 2022, Zingaretti vs Calenda

18:55 Mobilitazione Russia, "su Google picco domande su come rompersi un braccio"

18:26 Russia, giovani in fuga dopo discorso Putin

17:55 I cento anni del bandito Giuliano, il sindaco 'Non merita il ricordo'

17:54 Usa, pollo cotto in sciroppo anti-raffreddore: alert Fda su video TikTok

17:51 Discorso Putin, Biden all'Onu: "Minacce nucleari irresponsabili"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

California Condor, an Estonian band, has released a historic video dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early

21 settembre 2022 | 20.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARNU, Estonia, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Condor has released a video which is dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early. Ken Loosaar deceased at the age of 28 and Johannes Kuslap deceased at the age of 27. These two men helped the band find its footing and if it wasn't for these two men, the band wouldn't be where they are today. With this video, California Condor would like to pay their respects to these two great men, because there are no lesser words for these type of men. 

California Condor is a band that originates from Estonia, a small country in Northern Europe. Founded in 2021, the band makes 2 styles of music:  Post Grunge & Alternative metal and Hop-Hip with a dash of Metal. The band will be presented at the Worldwide Music Expo in Lisbon from 19-23 October.

Their latest track "The Band" is an example of their unique sound. Drums beat through the mix, reverberating energy. Guitars are soaked in overdrive and provide a distorted wall of noise whilst synths ebb and flow in-between placing the track in a different dimension entirely. A mixture of softly-penned, diversed vocals and screamo-esc choruses create a textually diverse and unique track in memoriam.

What a way of remembrance.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CiKz7XiPIwPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904638/California_Condor.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/california-condor-an-estonian-band-has-released-a-historic-video-dedicated-to-two-former-band-members-who-passed-away-too-early-301630141.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80044 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza California Condor California Condor has released band deceased at
Vedi anche
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
News to go
Gb, Meghan chiede incontro a Re Carlo per "chiarire situazione"
News to go
Eurostat: "Prezzi del pane cresciuti in un anno del 18%"
News to go
Asti, minaccia bruciare casa dei genitori della ex: arrestato
News to go
Silvana Sciarra nuova presidente Consulta
News to go
Ucraina, possibile discorso Putin stasera su referendum
News to go
Sciopero Ryanair e Vueling il primo ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza