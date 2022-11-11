Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Calterah Makes International Debut at electronica 2022 with Next-Gen Auto Radar SoC

11 novembre 2022 | 12.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 4 years, this mid-November will once again see in-person presentation of electronica, the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronics. The electronica 2022, held from Nov 15 to 18, provides a venue where Calterah Semiconductor, a leading fabless provider of mmWave radar chips and solutions, makes its international debut with the full range of mmWave radar sensor products, including the next-generation high-performance automotive radar SoCs.

Located inHall B4 Stand 430, Calterah's booth full of application-level elements offers a great opportunity for visitors to learn the company's technological evolution, from transceivers to SoCs, from standard package to AiP (Antenna-in-Package). Exhibits for electronica 2022 include cost-efficient automotive radar SoCs, industrial-grade radar SoCs, and the next-generation SoCs as mentioned, along with which are chip-based development boards. In addition, an on-site demonstration, where real-time human detection through micro motions is presented on a wall-mounted monitor and based on that people counting and tracking is also achieved, is expected to be performed since Calterah takes one step further by offering ready-to-use solutions for the to-be-defined yet vibrant industrial radar market open to ideas from conceptual to practical.

To have a closer and concentrated exchange with the industry insiders and make itself better understood, at 15:00 on Nov 15 Calterah is going to give a talk introducing new technologies and products in Conference Room B52, addressing buzz of the day around 4D imaging radar and emerging in-cabin applications. In this talk, the audience can also expect a preview of the next-generation high-performance radar SoC platform Andes, named after the longest continental mountain range in the world, which is to be officially launched this late December. 

With the exhibition at electronica 2022, Calterah looks forward to bringing its products to international spotlight and deepening connection with its Europe-based customers, taking a leap towards its mission of "Make Millimeter-Wave Serve Everyone."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calterah-makes-international-debut-at-electronica-2022-with-next-gen-auto-radar-soc-301675512.html

